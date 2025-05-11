More than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk region, despite daily shelling - OVA

Despite the constant threat from Russian troops, more than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kupiansk district military administration, Andriy Kanashevich, on the telethon, reports UNN correspondent.

In Kupiansk itself, we still have approximately 1,800 residents. If we talk about the entire territory of active hostilities along the Oskil River, we have approximately 5,700 residents. We also have 1,380 residents on the left bank of the Kupiansk district. These are in three communities: Petropavlivka, Kupiansk and Kurylivka - said Kanashevich.

According to him, people are currently being actively evacuated from the Petropavlivka community due to the aggravation of the situation.

At the same time, the overall dynamics of evacuation remains low, and the authorities predict that with the onset of warm weather, there will be a reverse trend - people will start returning to check farms and work in gardens.

The main thing for us is that we have completed the forced evacuation in the Kindrashivka community. And now we can say that in five communities out of the eight in the Kupiansk district, there are no children. There are certain trends when parents with children try to return to those settlements where forced evacuation is announced. We are working with them, we already have lawsuits and, accordingly, we will do everything to ensure that they are not there - added Kanashevich.

