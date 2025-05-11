Kupyansk under attack: the enemy is using KABs and FPV drones, the situation is tense

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 9798 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 32693 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 63852 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 58828 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 86609 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55778 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69863 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73786 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64063 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66249 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

May 11, 12:20 AM • 22169 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

May 11, 03:01 AM • 11943 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 37529 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

04:34 AM • 12132 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

06:21 AM • 7304 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 34952 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 144304 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 155876 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 138350 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 199184 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 17297 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 86609 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48156 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 54921 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 63313 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Kupyansk under attack: the enemy is using KABs and FPV drones, the situation is tense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

Russian troops are intensively shelling the Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. There is destruction, four people have had an acute stress reaction, movement around the city is dangerous.

Kupyansk under attack: the enemy is using KABs and FPV drones, the situation is tense

The enemy continues to intensively shell the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, using guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. This was announced on the telethon by the head of the Kupiansk RVA Andriy Kanashevich, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Kanashevich, the situation in Kupiansk remains stable.

Yesterday, the enemy launched another series of strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Kupiansk and the settlement of Blahodativka, which is part of the Kindrashiv community. Accordingly, we have destruction of private sector high-rise buildings. There are injured people. Four people suffered an acute reaction to stress, there was no evacuation or hospitalization. But nevertheless, we see that the enemy continues to do everything he was doing. And in the evening and during the day yesterday there were these shellings. Today in the morning we already have reports of the use of FPV drones against private housing. That is, if we talk in general, the situation has not changed.

- Kanashevich said.

He added that there are no changes in terms of intensity, but in terms of the enemy's use of certain types of weapons, there is some tension.

In addition, Russian drones have been deliberately hitting civilian vehicles for a long time, including cars of communal services and ambulances. Such cases, according to Kanashevich, have become a constant trend.

We feel it constantly. Therefore, movement around the city of Kupyansk is under a certain threat to life, especially when the sun is out and it is a bright day, such movement is really dangerous. And we bring this information to everyone and inform about the enemy's use of FPV drones and therefore warn that it is dangerous to be on the street at one time or another.

- explained the head of the Kupiansk RVA.

Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged11.05.25, 10:26 • 1508 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,854.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,481.80