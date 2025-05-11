Kupyansk under attack: the enemy is using KABs and FPV drones, the situation is tense

The enemy continues to intensively shell the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, using guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. This was announced on the telethon by the head of the Kupiansk RVA Andriy Kanashevich, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Kanashevich, the situation in Kupiansk remains stable.

Yesterday, the enemy launched another series of strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Kupiansk and the settlement of Blahodativka, which is part of the Kindrashiv community. Accordingly, we have destruction of private sector high-rise buildings. There are injured people. Four people suffered an acute reaction to stress, there was no evacuation or hospitalization. But nevertheless, we see that the enemy continues to do everything he was doing. And in the evening and during the day yesterday there were these shellings. Today in the morning we already have reports of the use of FPV drones against private housing. That is, if we talk in general, the situation has not changed. - Kanashevich said.

He added that there are no changes in terms of intensity, but in terms of the enemy's use of certain types of weapons, there is some tension.

In addition, Russian drones have been deliberately hitting civilian vehicles for a long time, including cars of communal services and ambulances. Such cases, according to Kanashevich, have become a constant trend.

We feel it constantly. Therefore, movement around the city of Kupyansk is under a certain threat to life, especially when the sun is out and it is a bright day, such movement is really dangerous. And we bring this information to everyone and inform about the enemy's use of FPV drones and therefore warn that it is dangerous to be on the street at one time or another. - explained the head of the Kupiansk RVA.

