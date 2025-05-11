Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 6236 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 29460 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 62053 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 57372 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85022 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55254 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69539 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73530 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63982 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66197 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech

May 10, 11:06 PM • 5726 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

May 11, 12:20 AM • 20771 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

03:01 AM • 10332 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 35597 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

04:34 AM • 10708 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 33933 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 143312 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 155036 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 137543 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 198419 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 16854 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85022 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 47758 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 54545 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 62990 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region, four people were injured in Kupyansk and Kondrashivska community. Civil infrastructure was damaged in various areas of the region.

Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged

Another consequence of the attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, now after the "ceasefire". In Kupyansk, a 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were injured, in the Kindrashiv community - a 68-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured; there is also talk of the destruction of civilian infrastructure. 

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. 

Details

Various types of weapons were used in the Kharkiv region:

13 KABs;

1 Lancet-type UAV;

1 fpv drone.

As a result of the shelling in Kupyansk, a 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were injured, and in the village of Blahodativka, Kindrashiv community, a 68-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

  • in the Izyum district, a private house, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged;
    • in the Kupyansk district, civilian infrastructure, apartment and private buildings, garages, and a car were damaged;
      • in the Bohodukhiv district, a car with a diesel station was damaged.

        Also, according to the RMA, 161 combat engagements were recorded in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

        Let us remind you

        Five houses were damaged as a result of the morning attack in the Kyiv region, and one person was injured - RMA

        UNN also reported that Russian troops attacked the Siverskyi and Lyman directions 12 times, trying to advance, in particular near Bilohorivka.

        161 clashes in a day: the enemy has become more active at the front - maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine11.05.25, 09:03 • 1760 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        War
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Kupyansk
        Brent
        $63.84
        Bitcoin
        $103,867.00
        S&P 500
        $5,664.27
        Tesla
        $297.16
        Газ TTF
        $34.62
        Золото
        $3,333.90
        Ethereum
        $2,521.64