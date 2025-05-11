Another KABs of the occupiers: as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 4 people were injured, houses and cars were damaged

Another consequence of the attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, now after the "ceasefire". In Kupyansk, a 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were injured, in the Kindrashiv community - a 68-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured; there is also talk of the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

Various types of weapons were used in the Kharkiv region:

13 KABs;

1 Lancet-type UAV;

1 fpv drone.

As a result of the shelling in Kupyansk, a 76-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were injured, and in the village of Blahodativka, Kindrashiv community, a 68-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in the Izyum district, a private house, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged;

in the Kupyansk district, civilian infrastructure, apartment and private buildings, garages, and a car were damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, a car with a diesel station was damaged.

Also, according to the RMA, 161 combat engagements were recorded in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

Let us remind you

Five houses were damaged as a result of the morning attack in the Kyiv region, and one person was injured - RMA

UNN also reported that Russian troops attacked the Siverskyi and Lyman directions 12 times, trying to advance, in particular near Bilohorivka.

161 clashes in a day: the enemy has become more active at the front - maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine