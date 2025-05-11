$41.510.00
Publications
Exclusives
161 clashes in a day: the enemy has become more active at the front - maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

During the day, 161 combat clashes took place, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. Ukrainian troops struck at the areas of concentration of the occupiers, destroying their equipment.

161 clashes in a day: the enemy has become more active at the front - maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On May 10, 161 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, most of them in the hottest Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of occupiers and destroyed enemy equipment. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 am, 161 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

The enemy launched 63 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 96 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out more than four thousand shellings, 85 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2,470 kamikaze drones to attack.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Cherneve, Sumy region; Myrne, Sukhyi Yar, Piddubne, Komar — Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Malynivka, Zaliznychne — Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka — Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an artillery asset, a radar station and another important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Mala Shapkivka and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kindrashivka, Synkivka and in the area of Zahryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. He tried to advance towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Nove, Zelena Dolyna and near Yampolivka and Kopanok.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks last day. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat engagements were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora, Maiske and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Kotlyarivka, Myrne, Zorya and near the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Novopol.

In the Huliaipil direction, the invaders carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Novopol and Novoselok.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two attacks today in the area of the settlement of Stepove and towards Novodanilivka. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made three futile attempts to advance to the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, 25 combat engagements of varying intensity took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 28 guided air bombs, and also carried out 265 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from reactive salvo fire systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,310 people last day. The Defense Forces also liquidated more than 200 units of Russian equipment and weapons. Total Russian losses exceeded 965 thousand soldiers.

During the day on May 10, 117 combat engagements were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 38 assaults. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in various directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech11.05.25, 01:06 • 4174 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
