Sumy region: during the "truce" the Russians shelled 33 settlements, there is a victim

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 8498 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 26884 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 51435 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 43067 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 62199 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 69538 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62514 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65503 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69712 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 123599 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Popular news

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

May 10, 12:44 AM • 16540 views

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

May 10, 01:24 AM • 11189 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

May 10, 01:41 AM • 15304 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

May 10, 02:36 AM • 9810 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

03:38 AM • 13880 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 7244 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 123599 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 137533 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 121090 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 182745 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 51435 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 40099 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 47352 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 56123 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 35283 views
Sumy region: during the "truce" the Russians shelled 33 settlements, there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

During the day, the occupiers shelled 33 settlements of the Sumy region, causing 271 strikes. An 85-year-old woman died, three people were injured, and dozens of buildings were destroyed.

Sumy region: during the "truce" the Russians shelled 33 settlements, there is a victim

In the Sumy region, during the announced "truce," one person died and three others were injured as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled 33 settlements in the Sumy region using various types of weapons. A total of 271 strikes were recorded.

As a result of enemy attacks, an 85-year-old woman died, and three people sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity 

- the message reads.

Also, 19 private houses, 10 outbuildings, a religious building, a store were damaged, and 3 more private houses were completely destroyed. Investigative teams of the police worked at the shelling sites.

Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of the crimes, provided assistance to the victims, recorded property damage, and collected evidence for further action within the framework of criminal proceedings.

In the Sumy region, the evacuation of the population is being intensified due to increased enemy shelling – OVA06.05.25, 16:38 • 8932 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
