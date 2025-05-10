Sumy region: during the "truce" the Russians shelled 33 settlements, there is a victim

In the Sumy region, during the announced "truce," one person died and three others were injured as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled 33 settlements in the Sumy region using various types of weapons. A total of 271 strikes were recorded.

As a result of enemy attacks, an 85-year-old woman died, and three people sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity - the message reads.

Also, 19 private houses, 10 outbuildings, a religious building, a store were damaged, and 3 more private houses were completely destroyed. Investigative teams of the police worked at the shelling sites.

Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of the crimes, provided assistance to the victims, recorded property damage, and collected evidence for further action within the framework of criminal proceedings.

In the Sumy region, the evacuation of the population is being intensified due to increased enemy shelling – OVA