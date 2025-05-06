In the Sumy region, the evacuation of the population is being intensified due to increased enemy shelling – OVA

Evacuation of civilians is ongoing in two communities of Sumy region. It has to be intensified due to increased enemy attacks, including guided aerial bombs. This was announced by the head of Sumy RMA Oleg Grigorov, writes UNN.

Evacuation is ongoing. Over the past two days, the enemy has increased the number of shelling attacks. Over the past day, we have recorded more than 40 attacks by guided aerial bombs alone on civilian infrastructure and civilians - said Grigorov.

He stressed that as a result of enemy shelling over the past day, 5 people were killed. There are also 8 wounded, including one child.

We have five dead. Three in the Vorozhbyanska community and two in the Bilopilska community. We have eight wounded, including one child - said the head of the RMA.

Grigorov added that the evacuation of the population was initiated by the previous administration. Currently, it has intensified due to increased enemy shelling.

Evacuation in these communities did not start yesterday. The relevant orders were issued before my term by the previous head of the RMA. But I emphasize once again that due to the increase in the number of shelling attacks, we are forced to intensify the evacuation. Currently, there are 4,700 people left in the Vorozhbyanska community and 2,100 in the Bilopilska community - summarized the head of the RMA.

Addition

Deputy Head of the Sumy District Council Volodymyr Bitsak reported that Russian invaders massively shelled the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities. As a result, dozens of houses were destroyed and there were fatalities. Evacuation of more than 500 residents is underway.