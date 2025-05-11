Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

Snowfall was recorded on a mountain section of the road towards the Bukovel resort on May 11.

This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Hlagola in Telegram, writes UNN.

Snow in May: it's snowing in the direction of Bukovel. As of May 11, snowfall was recorded on a mountain section of the road towards the Bukovel tourist resort - writes Hlagola.

He noted that visibility is limited due to precipitation, and the road surface is slippery in places.

Drivers are advised to take into account weather conditions, choose a safe speed and observe increased safety measures when traveling on mountain roads.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the weather in Ukraine on Sunday, May 11, will be cold and cloudy with clearings. In most areas rain is expected, in some places frosts are possible.