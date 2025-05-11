Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful
Kyiv • UNN
On the mountain road to Bukovel, a snowfall was recorded on May 11, which made visibility difficult and made the road slippery. Drivers are advised to be careful due to bad weather.
Snowfall was recorded on a mountain section of the road towards the Bukovel resort on May 11.
This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Hlagola in Telegram, writes UNN.
Snow in May: it's snowing in the direction of Bukovel. As of May 11, snowfall was recorded on a mountain section of the road towards the Bukovel tourist resort
He noted that visibility is limited due to precipitation, and the road surface is slippery in places.
Drivers are advised to take into account weather conditions, choose a safe speed and observe increased safety measures when traveling on mountain roads.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that the weather in Ukraine on Sunday, May 11, will be cold and cloudy with clearings. In most areas rain is expected, in some places frosts are possible.