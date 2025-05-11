Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

It is also noted that 41 enemy drone-simulators were lost in location. UNN reports with reference to the page of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of May 11, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type ударного UAVs and drone-simulators of various types. The attack was from the directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Primorsk – TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, Gvardiyske – TOT of Crimea.

As of 09.30, the downing of 60 Shahed-type ударного UAVs has been confirmed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine - informs the post on the page of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

41 enemy drone-simulators - lost locationally (without negative consequences).

Let us remind you

On May 11, Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones, air defense forces were working. A man was injured in Brovary district, and five houses were damaged in Obukhiv district.

