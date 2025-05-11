$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 6248 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 29469 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 62056 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 57375 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85024 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55256 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69541 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73531 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63983 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66197 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On the night of May 11, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type drones and simulators. Defense forces shot down 60 UAVs, another 41 simulators were lost locally.

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

It is also noted that 41 enemy drone-simulators were lost in location. UNN reports with reference to the page of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of May 11, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type ударного UAVs and drone-simulators of various types. The attack was from the directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Primorsk – TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, Gvardiyske – TOT of Crimea.

As of 09.30, the downing of 60 Shahed-type ударного UAVs has been confirmed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

- informs the post on the page of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

41 enemy drone-simulators - lost locationally (without negative consequences).

Let us remind you

On May 11, Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones, air defense forces were working. A man was injured in Brovary district, and five houses were damaged in Obukhiv district.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
