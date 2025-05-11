Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

On the night of May 12, frosts on the soil and in the air are expected in a number of regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center on Facebook, writes UNN

Warning about dangerous and spontaneous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine. On the night of May 12, frosts of 0-3° are expected on the soil surface in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions. I level of danger, yellow - the message says.

According to the information, the situation will be more dangerous in the western and Zhytomyr regions, where frosts are possible directly in the air down to -3 °С. A level II danger level has been introduced for these regions — orange.

"Frosts will damage flowering fruit trees," the Ukrhydrometeorological Center reports.

