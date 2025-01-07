A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may appear by Easter - mass media

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may appear by Easter. This was reported by Robert Clark, a researcher at the US think tank Yorktown Institute , reports UNN citing Sky News.

Details

US President-elect Donald Trump has said ending the war in Ukraine is one of his top international priorities when he takes office in less than two weeks.

He said during his campaign that he could end the war in 24 hours, although he did not specify how he would do so.

Trump has appointed retired US general Keith Kellogg as his special envoy to work on peace, and Robert Clark, a fellow at the US think tank Yorktown Institute, says an agreement could emerge by Easter.

“It's going to be incredibly difficult for Ukraine,” Mr. Clarke told Sky News. “I think people really have to respect the fact that this is Ukraine's decision. Ultimately, it's not America's decision and it's not (Britain's).

“I think the American side will definitely consider some kind of agreement by Easter..... It all comes down to how much President Putin is willing to sacrifice, especially in areas like Kursk, and also, unfortunately, how much President Zelensky is willing to sacrifice.

Before

