Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41523 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145201 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126126 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169854 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110406 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163184 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104425 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113940 views

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may appear by Easter - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61180 views

Yorktown Institute analyst says possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia by Easter. Trump has appointed retired Gen. Kellogg as a special envoy for peace.

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may appear by Easter. This was reported by Robert Clark, a researcher at the US think tank Yorktown Institute , reports UNN citing Sky News.

Details

US President-elect Donald Trump has said ending the war in Ukraine is one of his top international priorities when he takes office in less than two weeks.

He said during his campaign that he could end the war in 24 hours, although he did not specify how he would do so.

Trump has appointed retired US general Keith Kellogg as his special envoy to work on peace, and Robert Clark, a fellow at the US think tank Yorktown Institute, says an agreement could emerge by Easter.

“It's going to be incredibly difficult for Ukraine,” Mr. Clarke told Sky News. “I think people really have to respect the fact that this is Ukraine's decision. Ultimately, it's not America's decision and it's not (Britain's).

“I think the American side will definitely consider some kind of agreement by Easter..... It all comes down to how much President Putin is willing to sacrifice, especially in areas like Kursk, and also, unfortunately, how much President Zelensky is willing to sacrifice.

Before

Poland's foreign minister said there is likely pressure on European countries to conclude a peace agreement with russia. 

Zelensky explainedwhat a just peace means for Ukraine - serious security guarantees and a strong army. 

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

