Not 24 hours, but 6 months: Trump announces new deadline for ending the war

President-elect Donald Trump said he hopes the war against Ukraine will be over in six months. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

When asked about the timeline for ending the war, Trump replied: "I hope it will be over in six months.

Also during the press conference, Trump saidthat Russia's war in Ukraine is now "much more complicated" and could escalate even more.

In addition, Trump does not thinkit would be "appropriate" to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before January 20.

Addendum

Earlier, Trump said he could end the war in 24 hours.

In December, Trump admittedthat ending the war started by Russia against Ukraine is more difficult than he had anticipated.

The Hill reportedthat Donald Trump promised during the campaign to cut spending quickly, end the war in Ukraine before taking office, and use tariffs to strengthen the American economy and manufacturing. Since winning the election in November, Trump has shown that fulfilling these promises may not be as easy as advertised.