Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMA

Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 11043 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 34924 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 64469 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 93995 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 61472 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 54751 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 58562 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 55759 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45756 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42690 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Publications
Exclusives
Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directionsJuly 8, 12:46 PM • 4601 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 76006 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces03:24 PM • 21614 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged04:54 PM • 5974 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 2536 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 64469 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 76019 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 93995 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 208877 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 193451 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 163493 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 350714 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 186448 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 300385 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320018 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

On the evening of July 8, air defense forces are working to eliminate a threat in the sky over Kyiv Oblast. UAVs have been detected, residents are urged to remain in shelters and observe informational silence.

Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMA

On the evening of July 8, air defense forces are working to eliminate a threat in the sky over the Kyiv region. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the alarm is cleared. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA).

Kyiv region! UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets

- the message says.

"Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety. Observe informational silence – do not record or post online the work of our defenders," the KRMA added.

Half of Ukrainians do not read news during air raids - poll08.07.25, 15:18 • 936 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

