Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMA

On the evening of July 8, air defense forces are working to eliminate a threat in the sky over the Kyiv region. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the alarm is cleared. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA).

Kyiv region! UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets - the message says.

"Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety. Observe informational silence – do not record or post online the work of our defenders," the KRMA added.

