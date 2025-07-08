$41.800.06
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Half of Ukrainians do not read news during air raids - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

According to a July Viber poll, 50% of Ukrainians only follow messages about the beginning and end of air raids. Almost half of those surveyed always keep in touch with loved ones to make sure they are okay.

Half of Ukrainians do not read news during air raids - poll

50% of Ukrainians, during air raid alerts, only monitor messages about their beginning and end, without delving into the news. At the same time, almost half of those surveyed always stay in touch with loved ones to ensure they are safe. This is reported by UNN with reference to a July Viber survey.

Details

According to the survey, "50% of users only follow the announcement and cancellation of alarms through the application." At the same time, 28% monitor official news channels of media, local authorities, etc.

To the question "Where do you follow the course of the air raid alert (why was it announced, what is flying, when is it over)?" the answers were distributed as follows:

  • I only follow the announcement and cancellation of the alarm through the application - 50%;
    • I monitor official news channels of media, local authorities etc. - 28%;
      • I monitor unofficial news channels - 6%;
        • I find out from relatives and from chats with acquaintances - 4%;
          • other - 12%.

            When asked whether Ukrainians communicate with acquaintances and/or relatives during alarms to make sure everything is fine, 46% of respondents answered that they are always in touch. Another quarter (24%) answered that they only write to loved ones if there is heavy shelling.

            Another 17% of respondents answered that they inquire whether everything is fine after the alarm. 10% answered that they do not write or call specifically, and 3% - "I don't write, but they write to me, so I'm aware of everything."

            Addition

            More than 30,000 respondents participated in the survey.

            Research methodology - anonymous online survey, n>31000. Key age group - 34-45 years old, over 50% of respondents under 45.

            Alona Utkina

            Alona Utkina

