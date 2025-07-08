Half of Ukrainians do not read news during air raids - poll

50% of Ukrainians, during air raid alerts, only monitor messages about their beginning and end, without delving into the news. At the same time, almost half of those surveyed always stay in touch with loved ones to ensure they are safe. This is reported by UNN with reference to a July Viber survey.

Details

According to the survey, "50% of users only follow the announcement and cancellation of alarms through the application." At the same time, 28% monitor official news channels of media, local authorities, etc.

To the question "Where do you follow the course of the air raid alert (why was it announced, what is flying, when is it over)?" the answers were distributed as follows:

I only follow the announcement and cancellation of the alarm through the application - 50%;

I monitor official news channels of media, local authorities etc. - 28%;

I monitor unofficial news channels - 6%;

I find out from relatives and from chats with acquaintances - 4%;

other - 12%.

When asked whether Ukrainians communicate with acquaintances and/or relatives during alarms to make sure everything is fine, 46% of respondents answered that they are always in touch. Another quarter (24%) answered that they only write to loved ones if there is heavy shelling.

Another 17% of respondents answered that they inquire whether everything is fine after the alarm. 10% answered that they do not write or call specifically, and 3% - "I don't write, but they write to me, so I'm aware of everything."

Addition

More than 30,000 respondents participated in the survey.

Research methodology - anonymous online survey, n>31000. Key age group - 34-45 years old, over 50% of respondents under 45.

