Every 4th child from Ukraine wants to move abroad - survey

$41.440.05
46.910.26
ukenru
Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 352 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
09:24 AM • 43803 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
07:34 AM • 41295 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 93721 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 172389 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 155574 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 150258 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 311434 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 117343 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 143886 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.7m/s
28%
748mm
Popular news

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

May 22, 02:18 AM • 52786 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

May 22, 04:46 AM • 56946 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

May 22, 05:39 AM • 58509 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 41367 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 16235 views
Publications

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 43760 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 123002 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 311423 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 254805 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 345584 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Alexander Stubb

Pavel Durov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

United Kingdom

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Chris Brown released on bail: singer's world tour may be resumed

11:16 AM • 8394 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 16662 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 41782 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 137975 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 160371 views
Actual

Bild

Financial Times

El País

Mi-8

The Guardian

Every 4th child from Ukraine wants to move abroad - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

According to the survey, 1 in 4 Ukrainian children are considering moving abroad for development and opportunities. Safety is not the main factor, but it is important.

Every 4th child from Ukraine wants to move abroad - survey

In Ukraine, every 4th child from Ukraine considers migration abroad, but more parents would like their children to stay in Ukraine. This is stated in the study "Future Index: Professional Expectations and Development of Adolescents in Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

The determining factors in children's choices are development and opportunities, not security considerations.

The study identifies 4 main reasons for migration among children, including:

  • more opportunities – 80%;
    • desire to see the world – 64%;
      • higher quality of education – 39%;
        • security factors – 38%.

          According to the survey, the likelihood that a child will not want to live in Ukraine increases with the following characteristics:

          • children from cities;
            • see the future of Ukraine as hopeless or rather hopeless;
              • parents have a higher level of education;
                •  decided on a future profession;
                  • have a higher level of self-assessment of English.

                    Reference

                    The survey was conducted online in March 2025 in Ukraine (except for temporarily occupied territories). It was attended by 10,178 respondents, including 5,089 adolescents aged 13 to 16 and 5,089 parents or guardians of children.

                    Recall

                    Since the beginning of the war, 5,000 men have illegally crossed the border. More than 7,000 criminal cases have been opened, but only 400 court verdicts.

                    Later, DPSU spokesman Demchenko stated that since 2022, 45,000 people have been detained while trying to illegally cross the border. He stressed that the DPSU does not control the return of citizens from abroad.

                    Yana Sokolivska

                    Yana Sokolivska

                    SocietyEducation
                    Ukraine
                    Brent
                    $63.76
                    Bitcoin
                    $110,976.50
                    S&P 500
                    $5,852.88
                    Tesla
                    $335.56
                    Газ TTF
                    $36.26
                    Золото
                    $3,314.41
                    Ethereum
                    $2,652.50