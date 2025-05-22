Every 4th child from Ukraine wants to move abroad - survey
According to the survey, 1 in 4 Ukrainian children are considering moving abroad for development and opportunities. Safety is not the main factor, but it is important.
In Ukraine, every 4th child from Ukraine considers migration abroad, but more parents would like their children to stay in Ukraine. This is stated in the study "Future Index: Professional Expectations and Development of Adolescents in Ukraine", reports UNN.
Details
The determining factors in children's choices are development and opportunities, not security considerations.
The study identifies 4 main reasons for migration among children, including:
- more opportunities – 80%;
- desire to see the world – 64%;
- higher quality of education – 39%;
- security factors – 38%.
According to the survey, the likelihood that a child will not want to live in Ukraine increases with the following characteristics:
- children from cities;
- see the future of Ukraine as hopeless or rather hopeless;
- parents have a higher level of education;
- decided on a future profession;
- have a higher level of self-assessment of English.
Reference
The survey was conducted online in March 2025 in Ukraine (except for temporarily occupied territories). It was attended by 10,178 respondents, including 5,089 adolescents aged 13 to 16 and 5,089 parents or guardians of children.
