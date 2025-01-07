Ombudsman reacts to video from Lviv where TCC employees allegedly beat a man

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the video from Lviv, where the employees of the TCC and JV allegedly beat a man. He noted that his representative has already sent official appeals to the regional TCC and JV, the military law enforcement service, UNN reports.

Today, a video from the Lviv region is being circulated online, alleging that the TCC and JV employees beat a man. My Representative in Lviv Oblast, Taras Podvirnyi, has already sent official appeals to the regional TCC and JV, the military law enforcement service, and will also notify the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) if the use of physical force is confirmed. - Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that if human rights violations are confirmed, he will demand a proper response and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with Ukrainian law.

As of 19:14, the Facebook page of the Lviv Regional TCC and JV has no reaction to this video.

Context

Local Telegram channels reportedthat a person was detained on Maloholoskivska Street in Lviv, allegedly by police and military.

The video shows a man being beaten and shoved into a bus.