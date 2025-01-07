An avalanche of teddy bears: the American Hockey League sets a new world record for the number of soft toys on the ice rink

The AHL's Hershey Bears, based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, set a new world record during their traditional Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the BBC.

102,343 soft toys were wasted on the ice rink in a moment of "sweet, sweet chaos," according to the press service of the Hershey Bears American Hockey League team. It began to rise at the hour of the traditional sunset of the "Teddy Bear Toss", which took place on the 5th week.

The Teddy Bear Toss is a popular Christmas promotion that is most commonly seen in junior and minor hockey games. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears or other stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice when the home team scores its first goal. The toys are collected to be donated to hospitals and charitable organizations.

Here's what happened during the meeting between the Hershey Bears (Hershey, Pennsylvania) and the Providence Bruins (the Boston Bruins' main development team of the National Hockey League) in the AHL:

A video of a game in Hershey shows stuffed animals flying across the glass after the Hershey Bears scored a goal against the Providence Bruins.

A total of 102,343 (!) teddy bears of all kinds were recorded, meaning that the Pennsylvania team surpassed its previous record of 74,599 set last year.

The annual teddy bear draw has been held by the Hershey Bears hockey club since 2001, and this year's event broke the previous record of 74,599 toys collected in 2024.

According to the club, the soft toys will be distributed among 35 local charitable organizations.

