An avalanche of teddy bears: the American Hockey League sets a new world record for the number of soft toys on the ice rink

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169877 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110406 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163206 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104425 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113940 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92428 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129257 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127926 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90686 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100840 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145255 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163206 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190987 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127926 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129257 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151383 views
Actual
An avalanche of teddy bears: the American Hockey League sets a new world record for the number of soft toys on the ice rink

An avalanche of teddy bears: the American Hockey League sets a new world record for the number of soft toys on the ice rink

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114679 views

The Hershey Bears team has set a world record by collecting 102,343 stuffed animals during the Teddy Bear Toss charity event. The toys will be donated to 35 local charitable organizations.

The AHL's Hershey Bears, based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, set a new world record during their traditional Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

102,343 soft toys were wasted on the ice rink in a moment of "sweet, sweet chaos," according to the press service of the Hershey Bears American Hockey League team. It began to rise at the hour of the traditional sunset of the "Teddy Bear Toss", which took place on the 5th week.

Help

The Teddy Bear Toss is a popular Christmas promotion that is most commonly seen in junior and minor hockey games. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears or other stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice when the home team scores its first goal. The toys are collected to be donated to hospitals and charitable organizations.

Here's what happened during the meeting between the Hershey Bears (Hershey, Pennsylvania) and the Providence Bruins (the Boston Bruins' main development team of the National Hockey League) in the AHL:

A video of a game in Hershey shows stuffed animals flying across the glass after the Hershey Bears scored a goal against the Providence Bruins.

A total of 102,343 (!) teddy bears of all kinds were recorded, meaning that the Pennsylvania team surpassed its previous record of 74,599 set last year.

Addendum

The annual teddy bear draw has been held by the Hershey Bears hockey club since 2001, and this year's event broke the previous record of 74,599 toys collected in 2024.

According to the club, the soft toys will be distributed among 35 local charitable organizations.

To recap

NBA: Ukrainians Mykhailiuk and Len helped their teams win.

Ex-footballer Wayne Rooney to take care of children after retirement from Plymouth01.01.25, 15:40 • 108706 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising