The consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv are being eliminated in several districts - KCMA 17 June 2025

A field meeting was held in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of one of Russia's largest attacks on the capital. Rescue work and infrastructure restoration are ongoing in several districts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Details

During the meeting, Tkachenko noted that the capital had suffered one of the largest shellings during the full-scale war.

Today was one of the most terrible attacks on the capital. We are now eliminating its severe consequences in several districts – said Tkachenko.

He emphasized that such situations are an integral part of the war with a treacherous enemy, and therefore require a systematic response.

We must realize that such situations during a war with such a mean enemy are inevitable. Therefore, we are obliged to introduce new approaches to response – added the head of the administration.

In particular, according to him, each district of the capital should be able to quickly respond to the consequences of the attacks.

Each district of Kyiv must be ready to act instantly: provide assistance to people, eliminate the consequences of shelling, allocate resources to neighboring, affected districts, etc. All action algorithms must be coordinated and practiced to automatism. Officials and utilities must constantly train. Yes, this is important – emphasized Tkachenko.

The KMVA also reported that the heads of the districts are directly involved in the process.

Each district head is personally involved in the process. The locations of potential humanitarian headquarters are predetermined, adapted for deployment. With stocks. There must be constant coordination with Kyivvodokanal, Kyivgaz. During attacks, it is important to prevent leaks and accidents. This is part of the security measures – he noted.

According to Tkachenko, the field meeting was devoted to this issue. The head of the KMVA also reported that rescuers from the State Emergency Service are already working on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working continuously on the ground. The priority is to pull people out from under the rubble – he said.

The head of the KMVA thanked all the heads of the district state administrations who joined the joint work.

Let us remind you

At night the enemy attacked Kyiv with 175 drones and 16 missiles, one of which hit a multi-story building. Currently, 14 deaths are known, and the search and rescue operation continues.