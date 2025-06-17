The consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv are being eliminated in several districts - KCMA 17 June 2025

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 66971 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127429 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121215 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174253 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159849 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156344 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130916 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106881 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179170 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83432 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 91862 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 140254 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. June 17, 08:28 AM • 69378 views
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"11:15 AM • 11179 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 30329 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 260918 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 287299 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 309214 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 380043 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 432735 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 3800 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 88120 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 102531 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 164021 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118104 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv are being eliminated in several districts - KCMA 17 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3544 views

A field meeting was held in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of one of the largest Russian strikes. Work is underway to rescue people and restore infrastructure.

The consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv are being eliminated in several districts - KCMA

A field meeting was held in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of one of Russia's largest attacks on the capital. Rescue work and infrastructure restoration are ongoing in several districts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Details

During the meeting, Tkachenko noted that the capital had suffered one of the largest shellings during the full-scale war.

Today was one of the most terrible attacks on the capital. We are now eliminating its severe consequences in several districts

– said Tkachenko.

He emphasized that such situations are an integral part of the war with a treacherous enemy, and therefore require a systematic response.

We must realize that such situations during a war with such a mean enemy are inevitable. Therefore, we are obliged to introduce new approaches to response

– added the head of the administration.

In particular, according to him, each district of the capital should be able to quickly respond to the consequences of the attacks.

Each district of Kyiv must be ready to act instantly: provide assistance to people, eliminate the consequences of shelling, allocate resources to neighboring, affected districts, etc. All action algorithms must be coordinated and practiced to automatism. Officials and utilities must constantly train. Yes, this is important

– emphasized Tkachenko.

The KMVA also reported that the heads of the districts are directly involved in the process.

Each district head is personally involved in the process. The locations of potential humanitarian headquarters are predetermined, adapted for deployment. With stocks. There must be constant coordination with Kyivvodokanal, Kyivgaz. During attacks, it is important to prevent leaks and accidents. This is part of the security measures

– he noted.

According to Tkachenko, the field meeting was devoted to this issue. The head of the KMVA also reported that rescuers from the State Emergency Service are already working on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working continuously on the ground. The priority is to pull people out from under the rubble

– he said.

The head of the KMVA thanked all the heads of the district state administrations who joined the joint work.

Let us remind you

At night the enemy attacked Kyiv with 175 drones and 16 missiles, one of which hit a multi-story building. Currently, 14 deaths are known, and the search and rescue operation continues.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9