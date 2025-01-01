Ex-footballer Wayne Rooney to take care of children after retirement from Plymouth

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152488 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137523 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135745 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111237 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166486 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104561 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132910 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132910 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 55302 views

05:55 PM • 55302 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 102460 views

06:08 PM • 102460 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 104668 views

06:35 PM • 104668 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152488 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152488 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174251 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174251 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166487 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 183265 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183265 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132910 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132910 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143825 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135387 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135387 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152499 views
Ex-footballer Wayne Rooney to take care of children after retirement from Plymouth

Ex-footballer Wayne Rooney to take care of children after retirement from Plymouth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108707 views

After resigning as Plymouth coach, Wayne Rooney is returning home to support his wife Coleen's television career. The former footballer plans to focus on childcare and family life.

The 39-year-old former England captain Wayne Rooney will return home to his wife, Coleen, and their children in Cheshire after his resignation as head coach of Plymouth. This was reported by the Daily Mail, as reported by UNN.

The reason for this was a not very successful period in his coaching position, where he worked for only seven months.

In his address to the club, Rooney thanked them for the opportunity and noted that Plymouth will always have a special place in his heart. Although the former footballer's career is going through a difficult period, the situation in the family of Coleen Rooney looks much better. It is known that Wayne's wife has received several offers from television channels after her successful performance on the show "I'm A Celebrity", where she took second place.

Now, as Coleen prepares for new opportunities on television, Wayne is changing his role and will be taking care of the children at home. Sources say that among the television offers for Coughlin are options that involve her working with well-known hosts such as Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby.

Although Cowlin is saddened by her husband's retirement, she believes that now they will have more time for family vacations and Wayne will be able to fully support her career ambitions.

According to the source, "Wayne's priorities are changing," and now it's time to support his wife, who has been by his side for the past 20 years.

After his resignation from Plymouth, Rooney said he would continue to monitor the club's performance.

This period of change in the Rooney family was not without scandals. Recently, a video was posted online showing a woman coming to Wayne's apartment. Rooney explained that the woman was not alone with him and was in the apartment with his son.

Recall

UNN previously wrote that the former Manchester United star was sacked by Plymouth Argyle after a series of failures in the Championship. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SportsNews of the WorldUNN Lite

