The 39-year-old former England captain Wayne Rooney will return home to his wife, Coleen, and their children in Cheshire after his resignation as head coach of Plymouth. This was reported by the Daily Mail, as reported by UNN.

The reason for this was a not very successful period in his coaching position, where he worked for only seven months.

In his address to the club, Rooney thanked them for the opportunity and noted that Plymouth will always have a special place in his heart. Although the former footballer's career is going through a difficult period, the situation in the family of Coleen Rooney looks much better. It is known that Wayne's wife has received several offers from television channels after her successful performance on the show "I'm A Celebrity", where she took second place.

Now, as Coleen prepares for new opportunities on television, Wayne is changing his role and will be taking care of the children at home. Sources say that among the television offers for Coughlin are options that involve her working with well-known hosts such as Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby.

Although Cowlin is saddened by her husband's retirement, she believes that now they will have more time for family vacations and Wayne will be able to fully support her career ambitions.

According to the source, "Wayne's priorities are changing," and now it's time to support his wife, who has been by his side for the past 20 years.

After his resignation from Plymouth, Rooney said he would continue to monitor the club's performance.

This period of change in the Rooney family was not without scandals. Recently, a video was posted online showing a woman coming to Wayne's apartment. Rooney explained that the woman was not alone with him and was in the apartment with his son.

