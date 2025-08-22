$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
02:47 PM • 1894 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 2206 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
02:30 PM • 3678 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
01:07 PM • 8710 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
12:16 PM • 8982 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
11:30 AM • 14693 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
11:01 AM • 16951 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12132 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13027 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
+18°
0m/s
88%
740mm
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto03:16 PM • 880 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
03:16 PM • 880 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines11:30 AM • 14697 views
02:30 PM • 3698 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
01:07 PM • 8726 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
11:30 AM • 14697 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

UNN offers five rice dish recipes: salmon and mozzarella risotto, porcini mushroom risotto, jumping john, mozzarella arancini, vegetable biryani. These dishes are suitable for both everyday and festive tables.

Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes

When we talk about rice dishes, the first thing that comes to mind is pilaf. However, today UNN will tell you about five recipes for delicious and nutritious rice dishes that can be prepared both on a regular day and served proudly at a festive table.

Risotto with salmon and mozzarella

The birthplace of this rice dish is Northern Italy. For its preparation, it is better to use round rice, enriched with starch.

Ingredients

· 1 cup of rice

· 200 g salmon fillet

· 200 g mozzarella

· ½ cup dry white wine

· Vegetable oil, salt

· ½ onion

· 1 cup of water

Preparation

1. Finely chop the onion and fry it in oil until golden brown. After that, add diced salmon fillet and fry a little. Add rice and fry it for a few minutes. Don't forget to stir.

2. Pour in the wine and let it evaporate. Pour in water, add salt and cook the rice until done.

3. Cut the mozzarella into pieces and add to the rice. Mix and hold on fire for another 1 minute.

Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste06.08.25, 15:01 • 59776 views

Risotto with porcini mushrooms

Ingredients

· 1 cup of rice

· 1 onion

· 200 g porcini mushrooms

· ½ bunch of parsley

· 2 tbsp grated Parmesan

· 50 g cognac

· 50 g butter

· Vegetable oil, salt, pepper

· 1.5 cups of water

Preparation

1. Slice the mushrooms and fry them in oil. Add the onion cut into half-rings and fry everything together. Add rice and sauté for a few minutes, stirring.

2. Add cognac and let it evaporate. Pour in water, add salt, pepper and cook the rice until done. If necessary - add more water.

3. Add butter, sprinkle with grated cheese and chopped parsley.

Hopping John

A traditional dish of the southern United States, brought to America by slaves from Congo. It got its name in honor of a lame waiter named John.

Ingredients

· 1 cup "jasmine" rice

· 1 cup "cowpea" beans

· 200 g smoked brisket or ham

· 1 onion

· 1 clove of garlic

· ½ tsp red pepper

· Salt, vegetable oil

Preparation

1. Soak the beans in water for 6 hours or overnight. Drain and cook in salted water for half an hour, then rinse.

2. Cut the meat into pieces. Chop the onion and garlic. Fry in a pan with vegetable oil, add red pepper and fry a little more.

3. Put the beans and brisket with onion in a pot. Pour water over them to cover, cover with a lid and cook over low heat for 20 minutes.

4. Add rice, salt, mix and cook until rice is done, 20 minutes.

For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world07.08.25, 14:02 • 277886 views

Arancini with mozzarella

Arancini are fried rice balls with filling, popular in Sicilian cuisine.

Ingredients

· 250 g "arborio" rice

· 3 eggs

· 75 g flour

· 50 g hard cheese

· 50 g butter

· 1 ball of mozzarella

· ½ bunch of green onions

· Salt, vegetable oil, breadcrumbs

Preparation

1. Boil the rice until half-cooked, cool. Grate the hard cheese on a coarse grater and transfer to a bowl. Add rice. Add butter, salt and 2 eggs there. Mix well and form an egg-sized ball from the mixture.

2. Pat the mozzarella dry and cut into small pieces. Finely chop the onion and mix with the mozzarella. Form a flat cake from the rice ball, place the mozzarella and onion filling in the center and form a ball again.

3. Lightly beat an egg in a separate bowl. Mix flour with breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or saucepan and fry the rice balls in it, after dipping them in egg and rolling them in breadcrumbs, until golden brown.

6. Remove the balls with a slotted spoon, remove excess oil with a paper towel.

Vegetable Biryani

Biryani is a South Asian rice dish that somewhat resembles pilaf, with a large amount of spices.

Ingredients

· 1.5 cups "basmati" rice

· 2 onions

· 2 potatoes

· 1 eggplant

· 4 tomatoes

· 2 zucchini

· 1 tsp grated ginger root

· 2 tbsp raisins

· 2 cloves of garlic

· ½ tsp red pepper

· ½ tsp turmeric

· ½ tsp saffron

· ½ cup natural yogurt or low-fat sour cream

· Salt, vegetable oil

Preparation

1. Cut zucchini and eggplant into large pieces, and potatoes into cubes, peel tomatoes and cut into slices. Pour boiling water over saffron and let it steep for 15-20 minutes.

2. Fry raisins in vegetable oil in a large frying pan or cauldron for 2 minutes. After that, remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to another dish.

3. In the same pan, fry finely chopped onion, crushed garlic and ginger. Add red pepper, turmeric and fry for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, yogurt and ½ cup of water. Simmer for 8-10 minutes until the mixture thickens.

4. Add rice and fry for ½ minute, stirring. Salt, pour in water with saffron and add water to cover the rice by about 1 cm, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add potatoes, eggplant, zucchini. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with raisins when serving.

Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday14.08.25, 16:14 • 120271 view

Pavlo Zinchenko

