"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child

Exclusive
11:30 AM • 3328 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 7206 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 6942 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 10079 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 8898 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 12363 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21736 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 42879 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37531 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 49063 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Popular news
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 20023 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 19359 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 16441 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 8812 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 10301 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 3354 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 7250 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 42890 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 14448 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 49073 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 164 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 3242 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 20150 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 87722 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 80974 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced the adoption of a baby girl. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, without revealing the child's name.

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
instagram.com/milliebobbybrown

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in the series "Stranger Things", and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced that they adopted a child. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are incredibly happy to begin this new chapter of parenthood in peace and privacy," the couple stated.

The couple did not disclose the child's name or release her photo, concluding the post with the symbolic words: "And then there were three. With love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

The 21-year-old actress and the 23-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi married in 2024 after getting engaged a year earlier. Their relationship began in 2021.

As NME writes, Bon Jovi himself previously publicly blessed his son, emphasizing that the most important thing in a relationship is the ability to grow together: "Millie is wonderful, and Jake is very happy. I see that my children have found partners with whom they can move forward, and that makes us happy as parents."

Despite rumors, the singer did not perform at his son's wedding. Millie jokingly explained that the legendary artist needed "a break from constant performances."

Now the couple is starting a new stage of life – already as a young family with a daughter.

"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name20.08.25, 12:18 • 103494 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
