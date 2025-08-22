"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child

instagram.com/milliebobbybrown

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in the series "Stranger Things", and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced that they adopted a child. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are incredibly happy to begin this new chapter of parenthood in peace and privacy," the couple stated.

The couple did not disclose the child's name or release her photo, concluding the post with the symbolic words: "And then there were three. With love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

The 21-year-old actress and the 23-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi married in 2024 after getting engaged a year earlier. Their relationship began in 2021.

As NME writes, Bon Jovi himself previously publicly blessed his son, emphasizing that the most important thing in a relationship is the ability to grow together: "Millie is wonderful, and Jake is very happy. I see that my children have found partners with whom they can move forward, and that makes us happy as parents."

Despite rumors, the singer did not perform at his son's wedding. Millie jokingly explained that the legendary artist needed "a break from constant performances."

Now the couple is starting a new stage of life – already as a young family with a daughter.

