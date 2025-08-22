Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend

Intrigue, mysteries, intricate crimes, and sharp investigations that keep viewers on edge until the last minute. UNN offers a selection of films in the "Detective" genre that can be watched in your free time.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Private detective Benoit Blanc only takes on cases he truly sees as promising, and always sees investigations through to the end. His intellect and professional intuition allow him to solve even the most complex puzzles, so the detective's clients are mostly wealthy people. After successfully solving the mystery of a famous writer's death, he travels to Greece, where billionaire Miles Bron invites friends to a luxurious sea party. The celebration turns into a tragedy when one of the guests is found dead. Everyone has their secrets, but Blanc believes he will expose the real killer.

• Genre: Action, Comedy, Detective;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Rian Johnson;

• Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson.

See How They Run (2022)

In London's West End in the 1950s, the heart of theatrical life, the story of the comedic detective "See How They Run" unfolds. A Hollywood producer dreams of adapting a popular play, hoping for an Oscar, but filming is plagued by setbacks and ultimately - a series of mysterious murders. The investigation is taken on by experienced detective Stoppard along with young, quick-witted Constable Petula. They will have to unravel a mystery in which everyone could be a suspect.

• Genre: Comedy, Detective, Crime, Thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Tom George;

• Cast: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

A brutal serial killer with sadistic tendencies has appeared on the streets of London, and only John Luther - a detective with a brilliant mind and unwavering determination - can stop him. Finding himself in prison for a crime he didn't commit, he decides to escape to save the city and neutralize the maniac who is confident in his impunity. Every moment can be decisive, and escaping from custody will have dangerous consequences.

• Genre: Detective, Drama, Crime, Thriller;

• Country: United Kingdom, USA;

• Director: Jamie Payne;

• Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Thomas Coombes, Hattie Morahan.

The Stranger (2022)

A brutal murder shook the city, and the perpetrator remained at large - there was almost no evidence. An experienced undercover police officer tries to gain the trust of the main suspect to find out the truth. His task is to get close enough to make the person confess. But can he prove guilt and find out if this man really committed the murder?

• Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller, Detective;

• Country: Australia;

• Directors: Thomas M. Wright;

• Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ewen Leslie, Matthew Sunderland, Mike Foenander.

Searching (2018)

The family's usual life is shattered when freshman Margot doesn't return home after classes. The father, receiving no news, begins his own search, but the police react sluggishly. He turns to a private detective, and together they devise an investigation plan, starting with the girl's personal belongings. Time is against them, and the tension grows with each hour of waiting. The father is ready to do anything to get his daughter back alive.

• Genre: Detective, Drama, Thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Aneesh Chaganty;

• Cast: John Cho, Alex Jayne Go, Michelle La, Kaya Don Lau, Megan Liu, Joseph Lee, Sylvia Minassian, Connor McRaith, Colin Woodell, Melissa Disney.