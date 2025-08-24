Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW

$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Popular news
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine
August 23, 04:26 PM
Lithuania reported the uncovering of a "particularly audacious" scheme to circumvent sanctions against Russia
August 23, 04:35 PM
The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and KABs: one person died, 9 injured
August 23, 05:12 PM
Extensive geography, various topics: Vlasiuk revealed details about sanctions against citizens of various countries sponsoring the Russian Federation
August 23, 05:34 PM
Syria plans to remove two zeros from its currency, new banknotes to be printed in Russia - Reuters
August 23, 05:54 PM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
August 23, 06:00 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 23, 03:30 AM
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
August 22, 03:31 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
August 22, 11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
August 22, 10:17 AM
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
August 22, 02:18 AM
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports an increase in the number of credible reports and video recordings of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces. A former Russian serviceman confirmed orders for executions from the command.

Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW

Throughout 2024 and 2025, there has been a sharp increase in credible reports and videos of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that in an interview with an independent Belarusian publication, former serviceman of the Russian "Somali" battalion Ivan Okhlopkov confirmed that the Russian military command on the battlefield actively orders subordinates to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The soldier reported that his assault platoon commander ... gave an order over the radio to execute prisoners of war, and the soldier described the process of removing armor from Ukrainian prisoners of war, finding a hidden place, and executing prisoners of war by shooting them in the back

- the article says.

Analysts note that Russian military commanders are often either complicit in or directly authorize subordinates to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war, in violation of international law.

Recall

The GUR intercepted a conversation where a Russian commander ordered not to take wounded Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to "zero them out."

Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets02.07.25, 15:21 • 1998 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War