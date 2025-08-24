Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW

Throughout 2024 and 2025, there has been a sharp increase in credible reports and videos of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that in an interview with an independent Belarusian publication, former serviceman of the Russian "Somali" battalion Ivan Okhlopkov confirmed that the Russian military command on the battlefield actively orders subordinates to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The soldier reported that his assault platoon commander ... gave an order over the radio to execute prisoners of war, and the soldier described the process of removing armor from Ukrainian prisoners of war, finding a hidden place, and executing prisoners of war by shooting them in the back - the article says.

Analysts note that Russian military commanders are often either complicit in or directly authorize subordinates to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war, in violation of international law.

