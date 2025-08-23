Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier

Ukraine will not give its land to the Russian occupiers. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during solemn events dedicated to the State Flag Day on Saturday, reports UNN correspondent.

This flag (of Ukraine - ed.) is a goal and a dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They cherish this flag. They cherish it because they know that we will not give our land to the occupier. - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated on August 8 that a "certain territorial exchange" should be expected in a peace agreement regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy clearly outlined Ukraine's position regarding the so-called "territorial exchange." He emphasized that there can be no compromises regarding Ukrainian lands, and the history of the struggle proves that Donbas, Crimea, and other occupied regions are an integral part of the state.