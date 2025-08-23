In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day

In the Polish capital, near the embassy of the Russian Federation, an action of solidarity with Ukraine took place on the occasion of State Flag Day. The participants of the action drew the Ukrainian flag on the asphalt and came out with protest posters. This was reported by the Polish publication Mielski Reporter, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to media reports, around 11:00 AM, several dozen people poured blue and yellow paint on Belwederska Street, forming the flag of Ukraine in front of the diplomatic mission building. The protesters held posters with inscriptions "Solidarity with Ukraine" and images of the crossed-out Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On this day, in Ukraine and beyond, the national flag is raised in blue, symbolizing the sky, and gold, referring to grain fields. The flag is a symbol of freedom and the steadfastness of the Ukrainian people - the publication noted.

Police are working at the scene. Traffic is difficult, and utility services are washing paint off the asphalt.

