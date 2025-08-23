In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 28478 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 29228 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 29235 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 18728 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 42124 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31416 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 29680 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25473 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24912 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14025 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
65%
745mm
Popular news
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - mediaAugust 23, 09:52 AM • 15387 views
Deceased Ukrainian pilot was a pilot of the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade - 40th Tactical Aviation BrigadeAugust 23, 09:57 AM • 5158 views
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - ZelenskyyAugust 23, 11:35 AM • 6216 views
Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributions03:16 PM • 4178 views
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine04:26 PM • 4414 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 28477 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 24106 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 29234 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 27302 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 42123 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Serhiy Lysak
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 29680 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 18970 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 20787 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 23422 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 30871 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
United States dollar
Falcon 9

In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

In Warsaw, near the Russian embassy, activists painted a Ukrainian flag on the asphalt. Police are working on the scene, traffic is complicated.

In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day

In the Polish capital, near the embassy of the Russian Federation, an action of solidarity with Ukraine took place on the occasion of State Flag Day. The participants of the action drew the Ukrainian flag on the asphalt and came out with protest posters. This was reported by the Polish publication Mielski Reporter, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to media reports, around 11:00 AM, several dozen people poured blue and yellow paint on Belwederska Street, forming the flag of Ukraine in front of the diplomatic mission building. The protesters held posters with inscriptions "Solidarity with Ukraine" and images of the crossed-out Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On this day, in Ukraine and beyond, the national flag is raised in blue, symbolizing the sky, and gold, referring to grain fields. The flag is a symbol of freedom and the steadfastness of the Ukrainian people

- the publication noted. 

Police are working at the scene. Traffic is difficult, and utility services are washing paint off the asphalt.

Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 2323.08.25, 06:30 • 29240 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyOur people abroad
Vladimir Putin
Warsaw
Arctic
Ukraine
Poland