Exclusive
01:07 PM • 498 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 2428 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 10436 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12666 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10371 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 11797 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 10593 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13062 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22284 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 44635 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 498 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 10435 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12665 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 44635 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 15824 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Actress Blake Lively will star in and produce the romantic action-comedy "The Survival List" from Lionsgate. This is her first major role since the conflict with Justin Baldoni, with whom legal proceedings are ongoing.

Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Lionsgate media corporation has confirmed that Hollywood actress Blake Lively will star in and produce the romantic action-comedy "The Survival List." This is the actress's first major role after a high-profile conflict with co-star Justin Baldoni, with whom legal proceedings are still ongoing.

UNN writes about this with reference to Independent.

Details

On Thursday, Lionsgate confirmed that it had "acquired the script for 'The Survival List,' described as a 'romantic action-comedy,' which will be produced by and star Lively."

Against her will, Annie, an intellectual reality show producer, is assigned to a new show hosted by the famous survival expert Chopper Lane. However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers that Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her responsible for saving their lives. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unexpected chemistry

- reads the official studio description.

Who will play Chopper Lane has not yet been determined, the publication writes. According to numerous industry publications, Lively intends to join forces with Mark Platt, producer of the series "Wicked" and "La La Land," for the new project.

Conflict with Justin Baldoni

This news comes amid several lawsuits between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. The film, based on Colleen Hoover's bestseller, tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively) and her relationship with her husband (Baldoni), whose dark side reflects her father's violence.

However, in late 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, claiming that he made unwanted advances and then responded with a smear campaign when she expressed concerns.

Baldoni responded with a series of large-scale defamation lawsuits against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and even The New York Times, claiming they tried to destroy his reputation.

Earlier this year, a federal judge dismissed these counterclaims, finding his claims legally insufficient, but Lively's harassment case is still pending and scheduled for trial in March 2026.

Recall

UNN wrote that private messages between actress Blake Lively and her friend, singer Taylor Swift, could be handed over to actor and director Justin Baldoni and used in the high-profile lawsuit. 

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Taylor Swift
The New York Times