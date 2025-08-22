Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Lionsgate media corporation has confirmed that Hollywood actress Blake Lively will star in and produce the romantic action-comedy "The Survival List." This is the actress's first major role after a high-profile conflict with co-star Justin Baldoni, with whom legal proceedings are still ongoing.

UNN writes about this with reference to Independent.

Details

On Thursday, Lionsgate confirmed that it had "acquired the script for 'The Survival List,' described as a 'romantic action-comedy,' which will be produced by and star Lively."

Against her will, Annie, an intellectual reality show producer, is assigned to a new show hosted by the famous survival expert Chopper Lane. However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers that Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her responsible for saving their lives. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unexpected chemistry - reads the official studio description.

Who will play Chopper Lane has not yet been determined, the publication writes. According to numerous industry publications, Lively intends to join forces with Mark Platt, producer of the series "Wicked" and "La La Land," for the new project.

Conflict with Justin Baldoni

This news comes amid several lawsuits between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. The film, based on Colleen Hoover's bestseller, tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively) and her relationship with her husband (Baldoni), whose dark side reflects her father's violence.

However, in late 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, claiming that he made unwanted advances and then responded with a smear campaign when she expressed concerns.

Baldoni responded with a series of large-scale defamation lawsuits against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and even The New York Times, claiming they tried to destroy his reputation.

Earlier this year, a federal judge dismissed these counterclaims, finding his claims legally insufficient, but Lively's harassment case is still pending and scheduled for trial in March 2026.

Recall

