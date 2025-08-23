$41.220.00
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 1048 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 2654 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 4828 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 3650 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 25547 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 27968 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 21762 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24589 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24248 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13570 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Publications
Exclusives
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5366 views

Virgos (August 23 - September 22) are analytical, demanding, and devoted individuals who strive for perfection. They are a reliable support, value truth and order, and their sensitivity is hidden behind external restraint.

Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart

The zodiac sign Virgo, which reigns from August 23 to September 22, embodies the pursuit of order, rationality, and inner strength. Representatives of this sign are known for their demanding nature and dedication, and their analytical skills and striving for perfection make them impeccable professionals, writes UNN.

The zodiac sign Virgo belongs to the Earth element and covers the period from August 23 to September 22. Representatives of this sign are known for their analytical skills, demanding nature towards themselves and others, but at the same time - their readiness to help, support, and become a stable support for friends, family, and partners. Virgos are people who love truth and concreteness, and do not tolerate falsehood or frivolity.

Personality characteristics

Virgos have rational thinking and the ability to see small details where others only notice the big picture. It is thanks to this trait that they often act as true "system architects" - both in their professional and personal lives. It is important for them that everything is in order: at home, in relationships, in their career, and even in their thoughts.

At the same time, their attention to detail does not always bring ease. Often, Virgos are prone to self-criticism; it is difficult for them to accept their own mistakes, as they always strive for the ideal. They are perfectionists who rarely allow themselves to relax, and even in their leisure time, they seek benefit: they read, learn something new, and reflect on future plans.

Despite their apparent coldness and restraint, a sensitive and gentle nature hides behind their outer shell. Virgos often do not show their true emotions, but they subtly feel people, are capable of empathy, and always respond to requests for help. Their modesty does not allow them to flaunt their merits.

In communication with others, Virgos are straightforward and honest. They do not like to embellish reality, so their words can sometimes sound harsh, but they are always backed by sincere care. These are the people who will always tell the truth - even if it is unpleasant.

Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–2417.08.25, 10:17 • 155744 views

Love

In the realm of love, Virgos seem reserved, sometimes even cool. In reality, they simply don't plunge headfirst into a whirlwind of feelings, but approach relationships with the same attentiveness as they do everything else. For them, not only physical attractiveness or romantic impulse is important, but also deep trust, intellectual kinship, and inner comfort with their partner.

Virgos rarely fall in love at first sight. They observe, analyze, and evaluate the prospects of a union. And only after being convinced of the sincerity of feelings are they ready to open up their inner world. Loyalty and stability are the foundation of relationships for them. They do not tolerate betrayal, deception, or manipulation. If a Virgo has opened up to a person, their devotion will be unwavering.

In love, representatives of this sign express themselves through care and attention. They remember the small details that make their partner's life pleasant: a favorite tea, a comfortable blanket, or a timely kind word. For them, love is primarily actions, not just words.

Another feature is the desire to create comfort. Virgos want their partner to feel calm and protected in the relationship. And although they can sometimes be too critical, this criticism is most often dictated by the desire to make their loved one's life better.

Professional sphere

For Virgos, work is not just a way to earn money, but also a space for self-realization and confirmation of their own worth. They are very responsible in their duties, always strive to perform tasks well and bring things to a logical conclusion.

Thanks to their attention to detail and ability to analyze large amounts of information, Virgos excel in science, medicine, education, accounting, law, or IT. They also have a penchant for professions where discipline and order are important: administration, management, editorial work.

It is important for Virgos to feel that their work is useful. That is why they often choose professions where they can help people, make their lives more convenient or safer. In a team, they are valued as reliable employees who will never let you down and will always see things through.

However, Virgo's perfectionism also has a downside. They sometimes "polish" a project for too long, not allowing themselves to leave it even when others already consider the work perfect. This can lead to overwork and excessive self-criticism. However, it is thanks to this trait that they achieve high results and gain a reputation as impeccable professionals.

Earlier, UNN wrote that from July 23 to August 22, people born under the sign of Leo, who are charismatic leaders ruled by the Sun, are born. They strive to be the best, exude confidence and loyalty, but hide deep emotionality.

Alona Utkina

