Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24

This week will be a turning point and full of events. In particular, the new moon on August 23 at 09:06 Kyiv time in the first degree of Virgo. How it will affect us - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told specifically for UNN readers.

As Bazylenko pointed out, the waning Moon will continue until the new moon, which means the first half of the week is perfect for:

• completing tasks;

• bringing what has been started to an end;

• cleaning and clearing.

Especially important is Friday, August 22, when the 29th lunar day will begin, which is traditionally considered tense.

At this time, it is better to refrain from new beginnings and cosmetic procedures, and focus on cleaning the house and internal balance.

The new moon on August 23 opens a new cycle, but it occurs in complex aspects: the Sun and Moon in conjunction make a square to Uranus. This creates a feeling of instability, as if we are walking on a powder keg. Therefore, it is extremely important during this period to act in the style of Virgo - thoughtfully, calmly, with emotional control and attention to detail. On this day, it is worth working on your plans and desires for the next month - advised the astrologer.

As Bazylenko noted, Mars in Libra gives a chance to resolve conflicts diplomatically, to act carefully and cautiously.

And the harmonious sextile of Mars and Mercury, which will last all week, provides an opportunity to quickly negotiate, conduct negotiations, resolve even complex issues and build strategies. This is powerful support for any intellectual or communication activity.

White Moon in Leo: why it is so important

From August 13 until March 2026, the White Moon is in the sign of Leo. As Bazylenko emphasized, this is an extremely significant period, because Leo symbolizes the heart, creativity, children and self-expression.

For all of us, over the next seven months, it is important to learn to open our hearts - to ourselves, to people, to the world. This is a time of sincerity, love, warm feelings and humanity - said the astrologer.

• Children and future generations. Leo is associated with the birth and upbringing of children, as well as with our inner "childish" traits. It is worth paying more attention to family, supporting children and preserving the purity of the soul.

• Creativity and life's work. This period favors those who create, develop new projects, reveal their talents and share them with the world.

• Power and leaders. At this time, all the light and dark sides of rulers are highlighted. Those who act harshly and unfairly will be exposed.

Key days: August 23–26

On these days, the White Moon in Leo forms the most important aspect - an opposition with Pluto, and this happens precisely at the moment of the new moon.

• White Moon is a fictitious point in the sky, which in astrology symbolizes light forces, spiritual protection, conscience and purity of intentions. It shows where a person can receive help from higher powers, but at the same time requires maximum sincerity and morality from us.

• Pluto is the planet of transformation, power and deep changes. In mythology, it is responsible for the underworld, hidden forces, the shadow side of life. It symbolizes the struggle for power, manipulation, destruction and rebirth. Where Pluto appears, there is a test of strength and honesty.

This opposition between the White Moon and Pluto symbolizes a "choice" between good and evil, light and shadow.

1. In the horoscope, it looks like a trapezoid with many harmonious aspects, but with one strong tension. And it is this that forces us to act consciously.

2. What we choose now will have consequences not only in the coming month, but also for the entire seven-month cycle.

3. This is an extremely important period for the decisions and actions of those in power, as their consequences can be felt for the next seven years.

"Conclusion of the week:

We face an important choice. The White Moon in Leo opens the door to purity of heart and true strength, but the opposition to Pluto reminds us: the temptations of darkness are always near. Therefore, our main compass should be conscience. If we act from the heart, honestly and brightly, we will be able to lay the foundation for new opportunities that will unfold in the coming months and even years.

Don't forget to write down your wishes and plan your month on the New Moon, during the New Moon," Bazylenko said.

Aries

The week gives a chance to feel more lightness and joy. It is important not to rush, but to find harmony between the desire to act and the need to rest.

Advice: take care of your body, restore your strength - then inspiration will come by itself.

Taurus

There will be more worries around home and loved ones, but this is what gives a sense of stability. There will be a chance to fix what has long needed attention.

Advice: say warm words to your loved ones - your tenderness is priceless to them now.

Gemini

The week is full of communication. Words and gestures can change the mood of people around. It is important to choose sincerity instead of haste.

Advice: listen more than you speak - this will open new doors.

Cancer

You feel that the heart and feelings come to the fore. This is a time for warm meetings and family support.

Advice: allow yourself tenderness - both to yourself and to others.

Leo

This week teaches you to be honest with yourself. It is important to show your strength through humanity and an open heart, not through pride.

Advice: support someone with a word or deed - and you will receive more in return than you expected.

Virgo

From the 23rd, a new stage is felt - more confidence and strength. This is a good time for plans and starting new things.

Advice: make a small list of tasks for the month - it will become your internal guide.

Libra

There is a feeling that you need to sum up and let go of the unnecessary. It is important not to cling to the old.

Advice: find a quiet place for yourself - even a few hours of silence will help restore balance.

Scorpio

The week shows that your actions affect others more than you think. Therefore, sincerity and an open position are important.

Advice: be honest in your choice - and life will show you the right path.

Sagittarius

You feel tested in relationships with authorities or leaders. But true strength now lies in calmness and honesty.

Advice: don't argue for victory, look for a win-win solution.

Capricorn

There is a desire to change something radically. But it is important to take steps not abruptly, but with understanding and softness.

Advice: show care in close relationships - this will give you strength for big changes.

Aquarius

The week teaches you to let go of control and trust more. Opportunities open up to you if you take a new path, not the usual one.

Advice: make room for new people in your life - they will bring a fresh perspective.

Pisces

Relationships come to the fore. A new union or a new understanding in an old one may appear.

Advice: speak from the heart - even difficult topics will become easier.