On August 28, the Mareike anticyclone will determine the weather in Ukraine, bringing dry and sunny weather with a gradual
increase in temperature. Real heat up to +34 degrees is expected from Friday and will last until the end of summer.
On August 26, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with short-term rains and thunderstorms in some regions. The air temperature
will range from 15° to 26° Celsius.
The week of August 25-31, 2025, promises to be productive due to the waxing Moon and the absence of planetary retrogrades. However,
the first half of the week will require caution in love and financial matters due to the opposition of Venus with Pluto.
The astrological forecast for the year for Ukraine indicates continued military tension and possible border changes. Support from
partners and changes in the country's leadership are expected.
Virgos (August 23 - September 22) are analytical, demanding, and devoted individuals who strive for perfection. They are a
reliable support, value truth and order, and their sensitivity is hidden behind external restraint.
This week brings a new moon on August 23, opening a new cycle, but with a sense of instability. The White Moon in Leo until March
2026 will emphasize the importance of sincerity and creativity.
This week will bring emotional tension, but also a chance for change and inner balance.