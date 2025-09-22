$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 14794 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 23203 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 28225 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41381 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55377 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52847 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27770 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49856 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24897 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
September 22, 11:26 AM • 39283 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41381 views
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41381 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55377 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52847 views
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52847 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49856 views
August heat is coming to Ukraine, meteorologist indicated where to expect up to +34Photo

On August 28, the Mareike anticyclone will determine the weather in Ukraine, bringing dry and sunny weather with a gradual increase in temperature. Real heat up to +34 degrees is expected from Friday and will last until the end of summer.

Weather and environment • August 27, 08:49 AM • 4510 views
The coolest day of the week: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 26Photo

On August 26, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with short-term rains and thunderstorms in some regions. The air temperature will range from 15° to 26° Celsius.

Weather and environment • August 26, 04:06 AM • 4634 views
Exclusive
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31

The week of August 25-31, 2025, promises to be productive due to the waxing Moon and the absence of planetary retrogrades. However, the first half of the week will require caution in love and financial matters due to the opposition of Venus with Pluto.

Society • August 25, 06:07 AM • 234877 views
Exclusive
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead

The astrological forecast for the year for Ukraine indicates continued military tension and possible border changes. Support from partners and changes in the country's leadership are expected.

Society • August 23, 07:20 AM • 133920 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto

Virgos (August 23 - September 22) are analytical, demanding, and devoted individuals who strive for perfection. They are a reliable support, value truth and order, and their sensitivity is hidden behind external restraint.

Society • August 23, 06:00 AM • 89469 views
Exclusive
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24

This week brings a new moon on August 23, opening a new cycle, but with a sense of instability. The White Moon in Leo until March 2026 will emphasize the importance of sincerity and creativity.

Society • August 17, 07:17 AM • 156312 views
Exclusive
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22

This week will bring emotional tension, but also a chance for change and inner balance.

Society • June 16, 06:27 AM • 60784 views