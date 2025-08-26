The coolest day of the week: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 26

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 13340 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 92775 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 63372 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 63063 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 186186 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 179852 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 69444 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67059 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66806 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51859 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
74%
748mm
Popular news
American actor Woody Allen was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" websiteAugust 25, 06:34 PM • 7990 views
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodlesAugust 25, 06:57 PM • 7594 views
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”August 25, 07:32 PM • 10241 views
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film Festival10:27 PM • 5534 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM • 6790 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 80253 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 92764 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 186183 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 179848 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 137058 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 10192 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 80247 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 58121 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 94651 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 75993 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
United States dollar
KAB-1500L
MIM-104 Patriot

The coolest day of the week: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

On August 26, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with short-term rains and thunderstorms in some regions. The air temperature will range from 15° to 26° Celsius.

The coolest day of the week: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 26

Today, August 26, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On Tuesday, August 26, forecasters predict short-term rain in the northern part, and during the day in Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, with thunderstorms in some places, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Air temperature in the western and northern regions during the day will be 15-20°; in the rest of the territory, 21-26° is expected.

Wind will be south-westerly and westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the north-east of the country during the day.

In Kyiv, thermometers will show autumnal +14°...+17° throughout the day. Cloudy weather with clearings is expected, with rain during the day.

Recall

The week of August 25-31, 2025 promises to be productive due to the waxing moon and the absence of planetary retrogrades. However, the first half of the week will require caution in love and financial matters due to the opposition of Venus with Pluto.

Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2626.08.25, 05:18 • 1348 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Moon
Horoscope
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv