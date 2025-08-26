The coolest day of the week: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 26

Today, August 26, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On Tuesday, August 26, forecasters predict short-term rain in the northern part, and during the day in Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, with thunderstorms in some places, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Air temperature in the western and northern regions during the day will be 15-20°; in the rest of the territory, 21-26° is expected.

Wind will be south-westerly and westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the north-east of the country during the day.

In Kyiv, thermometers will show autumnal +14°...+17° throughout the day. Cloudy weather with clearings is expected, with rain during the day.

