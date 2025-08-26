Today, August 26, marks Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day. In addition, on this day, our four-legged friends – dogs – are especially honored, writes UNN.

Music Yoga Day

The exact origin of this holiday is unknown. It is quite likely that it was initiated by someone who practiced yoga. Perhaps a teacher who noticed the wonderful results achieved in his classes under the influence of music.

International Actor's Day

This day is dedicated to honoring actors around the world. Actors have been an integral part of human history, telling stories of love, tragedy, and everything in between, inspiring the imagination of millions of viewers.

Toilet Paper Day

The first toilet paper was created in China back in the 2nd century. In the Middle Ages, it was already produced on an industrial scale in the Celestial Empire. In Europe, people learned about this invention only in the 14th century thanks to Marco Polo, who was the first to reach China. Today, it is, without exaggeration, one of humanity's most indispensable inventions.

International Dog Day

People's lives are closely connected with pets. And one of the strongest bonds we have is with dogs. These amazing creatures truly stand out among all others for their extraordinary intelligence, sensitivity, and courage. They perfectly perform the functions of personal protectors, guides for people with special needs, help law enforcement officers, rescuers, and medics, while remaining loyal and selfless.

