Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 12663 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 90551 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 62532 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 62315 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 185041 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 179092 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 69257 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66977 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66664 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51824 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Publications
Exclusives
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Today, August 26, marks International Actor's Day, Music Yoga Day, International Dog Day, and Toilet Paper Day. The latter was invented in China back in the 2nd century.

Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26

Today, August 26, marks Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day. In addition, on this day, our four-legged friends – dogs – are especially honored, writes UNN.

Music Yoga Day

The exact origin of this holiday is unknown. It is quite likely that it was initiated by someone who practiced yoga. Perhaps a teacher who noticed the wonderful results achieved in his classes under the influence of music.

International Actor's Day

This day is dedicated to honoring actors around the world. Actors have been an integral part of human history, telling stories of love, tragedy, and everything in between, inspiring the imagination of millions of viewers.

Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show20.08.25, 10:11 • 131067 views

Toilet Paper Day

The first toilet paper was created in China back in the 2nd century. In the Middle Ages, it was already produced on an industrial scale in the Celestial Empire. In Europe, people learned about this invention only in the 14th century thanks to Marco Polo, who was the first to reach China. Today, it is, without exaggeration, one of humanity's most indispensable inventions.

International Dog Day

People's lives are closely connected with pets. And one of the strongest bonds we have is with dogs. These amazing creatures truly stand out among all others for their extraordinary intelligence, sensitivity, and courage. They perfectly perform the functions of personal protectors, guides for people with special needs, help law enforcement officers, rescuers, and medics, while remaining loyal and selfless.

Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 3125.08.25, 08:07 • 185045 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
Europe
China