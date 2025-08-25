Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31

This week promises to be very strong and productive. We are in the phase of a waxing Moon, which is always the best time for new beginnings, active actions, and the realization of plans. What awaits us in the period from August 25 to 31 - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

As Bazylenko noted, this week there is no retrogradation of the main planets, which creates the most favorable conditions for work, creativity, and development.

It is worth remembering: we are on the threshold of an eclipse period. On September 7, we will have the first lunar eclipse, which will open the eclipse corridor. And on September 21, there will be a solar eclipse. So September will be one of the most important months of the year - the astrologer stated.

Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead

Sun in Virgo

The Sun has entered the sign of Virgo, which symbolizes order, analysis, and material practicality. Energies become calmer, more balanced. This is a good time to put things in order and set priorities.

Great harmony in the sky

A "trapezoid" configuration is forming in the sky involving Venus, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Pluto, and the White Moon. This is a rare sign of harmony and support. It gives strength for both creative endeavors and for organizing finances, household matters, and finding new solutions.

At this time, you can find a balance between the material and the spiritual, the practical and the intuitive.

Venus in the spotlight

At the beginning of the week, Venus moves from Cancer to Leo.

• In Cancer, it helped us focus on family, home, and harmonizing relationships.

• In Leo, Venus becomes bright, charismatic, creative, sometimes even overly demonstrative.

• It connects with the White Moon → this can lead to a meeting of strong love, new romantic feelings.

• But at the same time, Venus forms an opposition with Pluto → this means the first days of the week (August 25–27) can be restless in the sphere of feelings. Jealousy, fluctuations, and claims will arise even in old relationships.

• Perhaps this could negatively affect natural phenomena, such as earthquakes.

In the financial sphere, both profits and losses are possible at this time. This is a dangerous period for risky investments or gambling with money.

Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart

Moon and moods of the week

• August 26 (Tuesday) — Moon in Libra in a tense aspect, a possible feeling of disharmony, instability.

• August 27–28 — Moon moves into Scorpio and forms difficult configurations. This can cause anxiety, insomnia, acute emotional states. It is important to avoid excessive reactions and remain calm.

• Weekend (August 30–31) — Moon in Sagittarius will give an energetic uplift, optimism, a desire to act, and even the possibility of small trips or recreation.

Conclusion

The week of August 25–31 is a very strong and powerful period when you can boldly undertake new ventures, implement projects, and express yourself to the fullest.

We are on the threshold of eclipses, and next week serious preparations for this important time begin.

At the same time, the first half of the week requires caution in love and financial matters: "swings" and risks are possible here.

But overall, this week gives a lot of strength, energy, and chances for important steps forward.

How to keep yourself safe during a road trip on vacation: Ukrainians were given advice

Horoscope for the week for all Zodiac signs August 25–31

Aries

This week will make you think more about work and health. You can establish a routine, play sports, or plan your affairs.

Advice: Pay attention to your body and discipline — this will give you strength for new steps.

Taurus

In the spotlight are love, creativity, children. But this week, passions, jealousy, and mood swings are possible here.

Advice: Don't make hasty steps in love — it's better to preserve harmony now than to provoke conflicts.

Gemini

The main theme of the week is home and family. You can do household chores, repairs, or spend more time with relatives.

Advice: Create order in your home — this will help you feel inner balance.

Cancer

There will be a lot of communication, news, and movement. This is a good time for trips, meetings, and learning.

Advice: Be open to information and ideas — they can be useful.

Leo

The week focuses on finances. New sources of income are possible, but also risks of losses due to impulsive decisions.

Advice: Avoid gambling with money — caution wins now.

Virgo

The Sun in your sign gives strength and inspiration. This is a time for personal beginnings, new steps, and self-confidence.

Advice: Set goals and act boldly — you have a special resource now.

Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish

Libra

This week encourages you to listen to yourself more and engage in inner work. A need for peace and solitude is possible.

Advice: Don't overload yourself with tasks — allow yourself rest and time for your soul.

Scorpio

In the spotlight are friends and surroundings. Unexpected meetings are possible that will bring new impressions.

Advice: Choose your social circle carefully — it will affect your mood.

Sagittarius

The focus this week is work and career. Important decisions or new tasks are possible.

Advice: Show responsibility and use the chance to make a name for yourself.

Capricorn

For you, learning, travel, and expanding your horizons are relevant. This is a good time for new knowledge or planning trips.

Advice: Learn new things and open horizons — it will be beneficial.

Aquarius

The week may touch on the topic of partners' finances or shared resources. Conversations about debts and new agreements are possible.

Advice: Be careful with money and documents — caution is needed here.

Pisces

In the spotlight are relationships and partnerships. Love stories this week can be emotional and even explosive.

Advice: Avoid drama in love — instead, seek honesty and sincerity in dialogue.