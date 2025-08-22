$41.220.16
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Stylist Kateryna Antoshchuk spoke about the main fashion trends of autumn 2025, including cardigans, knee-length skirts, and suede jackets. She also named relevant colors, prints, and life hacks for creating a stylish look.

Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish

Autumn 2025 dictates its own style rules: a perfect balance between comfort and elegance. Warm natural colors, animal prints, and waist accents will help you look modern and stylish even in the cool season. Stylist Kateryna Antoshchuk told UNN journalist about this and gave advice on how to wear trends and look expensive.

Popular styles and silhouettes of the season

According to the expert, cardigans with a "to the throat" fastener are the main trend of autumn-winter 2025.

They are worn in layers or as a standalone accent: you can fasten only the top button for an elongated silhouette. You can emphasize the waist by tucking it into jeans, or even wear it backward, with the fastener on the back

 - advises Kateryna.

But she emphasizes: the main thing is to choose plain models without prints so that they can be easily combined with other things.

Also in trend are knee-length skirts, but only made of dense fabrics - leather, suede, heavy cotton or wool.

It is better to choose a simple "trapeze" shape in combination with boots with a wide shaft

- adds the style expert.

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

Fashionable materials and fabrics for an autumn wardrobe

This autumn, suede is back in fashion - especially jackets. They look best with jeans, turtlenecks, and in layered looks. Cropped models with buttons and a collar, like a shirt, are in trend

- says Kateryna.

Also, according to her, light transparent  jumpers in light shades are in fashion, creating a "cloud" effect on the shoulders. In addition, sports nylon jackets will be in trend in autumn 2025.

Simple, plain, often in minimalist colors. They are easy to wear both in sports sets with sneakers and to create a contrast with jeans or even heels. The most relevant combination is with skirts of different lengths and shapes, where sport meets femininity

- explains the stylist.

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

Main colors and shades this autumn

In autumn and winter 2025–2026, the expert says, the palette has many warm natural colors: various shades of brown, bronze-orange, wine, and rich reds reminiscent of a sunset or spicy spices. Alongside them are "relevant complex blue and green shades that look elegant and fresh in combinations."

Lemongrass, blue-lavender, orange-pink, and deep purple with a vintage undertone will be fashionable. The trendy shade of autumn 2025, Lemon Grass, is not a color to be used in a total look. It reveals itself more subtly in small accents. Instead of white, it can become a soft base: in shirts or dresses, it gives the same freshness, but with natural warmth

- advises Kateryna.

She says that in combination with deep burgundy or graphite gray, the shade will look very fresh and intelligent, and with chocolate or wine, it will add depth and drama.

When buying outerwear, it is better to invest in brown shades. It looks more expensive, elegant than pure black. And even in terms of psychological qualities, it is more cozy and warming. Which is so lacking in the cold season. And it creates more harmonious combinations

- says the style expert.

She explains this by saying that we are inspired by nature, and there is no pure black color in nature. 

Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO

Current prints and patterns

According to Kateryna, the current prints in the autumn 2025 season will be animal prints "leopard", "snake", "cow" - as an accent in classic looks.

In addition, plaid is relevant again - from basic to "advanced". As the expert advises, you can replace the "predictable" tartan with a delicate gray-white airy plaid. Trench coats in plaid will also be a trend.

Femininity, elegance, sophistication - this trend is incredibly popular in 2025. Now we emphasize the waist not only in dresses, but also in jackets, shirts, and even sweaters

- adds the expert.

How to wear trends and look expensive. Stylish life hacks

Loose-fitting blazers - oversized ones are giving way to fitted blazers with a pronounced waist, pleats, and even peplums. They make the look refined and stylish. Belts, sashes, cords - add them over a jacket, shirt, or knitted cardigan. A simple detail - and the silhouette instantly becomes more elegant!

– emphasizes Kateryna.

In addition, she advises using a brooch instead of a belt, which creates stylish draping at the waist. This technique works great on sweaters, T-shirts, and even dresses, she says. "Even if you love oversized, and it stays with us, don't be afraid to experiment with waist accents. The main new rule is not to tighten, but only to give direction to the waist, leaving freedom to the body, creating a beautiful loose fitted silhouette!" - emphasizes Kateryna.

Classic clothes that will never go out of style - how to wear them?

Alona Utkina

CultureLife hackPublications