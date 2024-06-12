Classic clothes that will never go out of style - how to wear them?

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11802 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137523 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167816 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161807 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101010 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44318 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53476 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100989 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76776 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100989 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158835 views
Actual
Classic clothes that will never go out of style - how to wear them?

Classic clothes that will never go out of style - how to wear them?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119468 views

In the fashion world, trends change at lightning speed, but there is a category of clothing that always remains relevant. Classic style is not only about elegance, but also about versatility and practicality.

In the fashion world, trends change at lightning speed, but there is a category of clothing that always remains relevant. Classic style is not only about elegance, but also about versatility and practicality. In this article, we will look at how to wear classic clothes to look stylish in any situation, regardless of fashion trends.

Eternal basics of the classics - basic wardrobe elements

A classic wardrobe starts with basic items that will never go out of style. For example, a little black dress made famous by Coco Chanel will always be relevant. It is suitable for both office and evening events, depending on the accessories. Another important element is a white shirt, which can be combined with a business suit, jeans, or a skirt.

Also, don't forget about classic trousers. Black or navy blue trousers are versatile and suitable for any body type. You can add a matching jacket to them to create an elegant business look. Such a set can be easily adapted to different events by changing only shoes and accessories.

Among the basic elements of a classic wardrobe, raincoats and coats are also noteworthy. The trench coat, for example, has not lost its popularity for more than a century. It not only protects you from the weather, but also adds sophistication to your look. As for accessories, a classic scarf or hat can significantly improve your look, giving it completeness.

Accessories that emphasize your style

Accessories play an important role in creating a complete look. Classic clothes often have restrained colors and styles, so bright accents in the form of accessories can make your look more expressive. For example, a classic watch with a metal or leather strap will add elegance to your style and emphasize your status.

Bags are no less important. Classic models from brands like Lacoste https://answear.ua/m/lacoste are always in trend. They are characterized by high quality and versatility, which allows you to combine them with different looks.

Scarves, ties, belts - all of these can help add personality to your look. All you need to do is choose the right colors and textures so that they harmonize with your main outfit. For example, a brightly colored silk scarf can be a great accent against a classic coat.

Modern variations of the classics - how to adapt the classics to new trends?

Although classic clothing is timeless by nature, modern fashion is constantly influencing its interpretation. Today, you can see how classic wardrobe items are combined with modern trends to create new, interesting looks. For example, a classic suit can be worn with sneakers, which gives the image a youthful and informal look.

Another popular technique is to mix classic items with casual clothes. For example, a white shirt can be combined with jeans and bright accessories. This makes the look more relaxed but still elegant. You can also experiment with colors: add a bright jacket to neutral pants or skirt.

In addition, don't forget about the possibilities that layering gives you. For example, you can wear a bright sweater or cardigan under a classic coat, creating an interesting contrast. 

Accessories can also be modern: a large scarf, a hat or even fashionable glasses can make your classic look more relevant. You can find Pinko brand products on answear.ua, where you can find a wide range of elegant bags and accessories.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Life hack

Contact us about advertising