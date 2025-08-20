Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10444 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11965 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22799 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92686 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37711 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38256 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37838 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161361 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138757 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122232 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3524 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10449 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22808 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92702 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161373 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 212 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 446 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 3014 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15742 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25812 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Fashion house Valentino has announced Riccardo Bellini as its new CEO, effective September 1. He is stepping down from his role as managing director of Mayhoola for Investments.

Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
Courtesy of Valentino

The Italian fashion house Valentino announced that Riccardo Bellini will become the brand's CEO starting September 1. He is leaving his position as managing director of the parent company Mayhoola for Investments to support the strategic development of the house alongside creative director Alessandro Michele, writes Vogue Business, reports UNN.

Details

"Riccardo Bellini has become the new CEO of Valentino," the Roman fashion house announced on Wednesday.

His appointment, as stated, takes effect on September 1.

"Bellini will step down as managing director of Mayhoola for Investments, the parent company of Valentino and Balmain, and, as it became known, this position will be frozen," the publication states.

"With Riccardo's appointment, we are accelerating Valentino's development. I know his extensive experience in luxury, strategic acumen, and proven leadership qualities, which – together with Alessandro Michele's powerful creative vision – will drive the house forward and strengthen its unique identity," said Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Chairman of the Board of Valentino.

"I am deeply honored to join Valentino, an iconic house that combines extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship with a unique creative style. I look forward to working with Alessandro Michele and Valentino's exceptional teams to celebrate the timeless values of the house, creating its next chapter," said Bellini.

Addition

Jacopo Venturini left his position as CEO of Valentino on August 13 due to "personal reasons." The new CEO has experience working with renowned designers: from 2017 to 2019, he headed Maison Margiela, collaborating with John Galliano, and from 2019 to 2023, he managed Chloé.

Under his leadership, the brand went through the Covid pandemic period, canceled the second line See by Chloé, and brought in Gabriela Hearst as creative director, who presented her first collection in 2021. With Bellini's support, Chloé achieved B Corp status in October 2021, and in 2023, the brand appointed Chemena Kamali from Saint Laurent as its new creative director. Riccardo joined Mayhoola in January 2025.

The early collections of the current creative director of the fashion house, Alessandro Michele, presented for the Spring-Summer 2025 season, have not yet brought the expected commercial success, and the luxury apparel market remains challenging: in 2024, Valentino's sales fell by 2% to 1.31 billion euros, and EBITDA decreased by 22% to 246 million euros.

In addition to internal challenges, Bellini will have to manage Valentino's transition to Kering, which acquired a 30% stake in the brand in 2023 and will be able to buy it out completely by 2028.

Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts12.03.25, 17:33 • 354649 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite