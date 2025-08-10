How to keep yourself safe during a road trip on vacation: Ukrainians were given advice

Police have given advice on how to keep oneself safe for people going on vacation in their own car. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv.

Details

For a safe trip, it is worth following these tips:

before the trip, you should check the technical condition of the car;

it is worth making sure that the car has a first aid kit and an emergency stop sign;

you should get a good rest before the trip to avoid fatigue behind the wheel, make regular stops to stretch and rest;

choose the safest and most convenient travel route;

you should observe traffic rules, speed limits, and monitor the road situation;

the driver and passengers should use seat belts. Do not get distracted and do not use a mobile phone while driving;

do not forget about your pets if you plan to vacation with them: you should make sure they have water and food.

