Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead

On the 23rd, a new annual solar return for Ukraine will begin. The country enters a new year of its life under the sign of heavenly trials and blessings. What the next year will be like for Ukraine - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

As Bazylenko said, at the moment of the solar return, the Sun meets the Moon in a new moon, opening the door to a new cycle, where light is born from darkness.

This is not just an astrological symbol — it is a reminder of the strength of spirit of our nation: even in the most difficult times, we have a chance to start anew, to rise, to find new paths and to stay on course for the future - the astrologer indicated.

What is a solar return and why is it important?

In astrology, a solar return is an annual horoscope that is compiled at the moment the Sun returns to the same point where it was on the birthday. For a person, it shows the trends of the year, and for a state, it shows the scenario of events for the whole year.

Ukraine was born on August 24, 1991, at 5:58 PM in Kyiv. In 2025, the solar return begins a little earlier — on the evening of August 23. And an important detail: this year it coincides with the new moon, which always provides opportunities for a new beginning, renewal of energy, and the search for new paths of development.

Will the war in Ukraine continue?

Yes, military tension persists. The year's horoscope shows sharp and unpredictable events that will keep the country in a state of struggle.

(This is indicated by Mars in a square to radical Uranus, as well as the Black Moon, which is currently on Ukraine's Pluto, intensifying karmic trials.)

Will there be sharp military events?

Yes, there is a visible risk of sudden and explosive situations, unexpected escalations. The people and the army will have to constantly mobilize forces.

(Mars as a symbol of war in a tense aspect to Uranus, which means explosions and surprises.)

Are agreements and negotiations possible?

There is a chance for a temporary ceasefire or negotiations. However, this will depend on external support and the position of partners. If no agreements are reached in the autumn, the war may continue into next year. (This is indicated by Jupiter on the Descendant, symbolizing international agreements and support.)

Will Ukraine's borders change?

Yes, border instability will continue until 2027. Both the return of some territories and periodic losses are possible.

(This is due to the transit Uranus in the zone responsible for territorial integrity.)

Will there be partner support?

Yes. Allies remain with Ukraine. In 2025, assistance from international partners will be a significant factor that will allow the country to hold on in difficult circumstances. (This is indicated not only by Jupiter, but also by a large number of important planets that have appeared in the field of partnership — a symbol of international support and agreements.)

What will be the financial situation in the country?

Despite the crisis, Ukraine will maintain its material foundation. The main strength will be in land and the agricultural sector, which will become the backbone of the economy.

(This is indicated by the harmonious aspect of Saturn and Neptune to radical Saturn — a symbol of endurance and basic resources.)

What will happen to the country's leadership?

High probability of unexpected changes in power, political crises, and personnel reshuffles. This is a period of instability in the highest echelons of leadership.

(Ukraine's Sun in a square with transit Uranus — a symbol of sudden changes in power.)

What is the main goal of these events?

The year's horoscope clearly shows a karmic vector: Rahu in conjunction with Pluto. This means that a global transformation of the world is taking place through Ukraine. Events in our country are becoming the point from which the change in the world order begins. (The "sailboat" configuration with the participation of Rahu and Pluto.)

Conclusion

"We are entering a year where trials will be alongside hope. But the main thing is that Ukraine is not alone: it is supported by the world, it is protected by an invisible force, it is led by a karmic goal greater than the country itself. And even when darkness seems thick, it is at these moments that light is born. Ukraine will stand — because its mission changes not only us, but the whole world," Bazylenko emphasized.