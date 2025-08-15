$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 56734 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 90808 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 56058 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 93598 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 44636 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 75016 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 103003 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59504 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 221616 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Chances of a ceasefire this year are estimated at 40% - bookmakers' forecasts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Bookmakers predict a 40% chance of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia this year. Details of the Trump-Putin meeting, including the duration of the handshake, are also being assessed.

Chances of a ceasefire this year are estimated at 40% - bookmakers' forecasts

According to bookmakers, 40% believe that Ukraine and Russia will agree to a ceasefire, writes UNN with reference to Polymarket.

Details

According to Polymarket, the probability that Ukraine and Russia will agree to a ceasefire is 40%.

  • Trump and Putin's handshake is estimated to last 4-6 seconds.
    • 9% of participants believe that Trump and Putin will hug today.

      Most are confident that the US president will mention Russia and Ukraine more than 15 times, and say "Biden" more than three times.

      Recall

      US President Donald Trump flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
      Vladimir Putin
      Alaska
      Donald Trump
      Joe Biden
      United States
      Ukraine