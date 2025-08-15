Chances of a ceasefire this year are estimated at 40% - bookmakers' forecasts

According to bookmakers, 40% believe that Ukraine and Russia will agree to a ceasefire, writes UNN with reference to Polymarket.

Details

According to Polymarket, the probability that Ukraine and Russia will agree to a ceasefire is 40%.

Trump and Putin's handshake is estimated to last 4-6 seconds.

9% of participants believe that Trump and Putin will hug today.

Most are confident that the US president will mention Russia and Ukraine more than 15 times, and say "Biden" more than three times.

Recall

US President Donald Trump flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.