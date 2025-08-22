$41.220.16
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4300 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 6028 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 12813 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 15079 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11451 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 12469 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 07:36 AM • 11062 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13236 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22478 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 45807 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Ukraine received €4.05 billion in international support - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Ukraine received €4.05 billion: €1 billion from frozen Russian assets and €3.05 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. The funds are aimed at strengthening the budget and reconstruction.

Ukraine received €4.05 billion in international support - Svyrydenko

Ukraine received 4.05 billion euros, of which one billion euros within the ERA Loans, financed from frozen Russian assets, and 3.05 billion euros within the Ukraine Facility for recovery and integration. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Ukraine received €4.05 billion — €1 billion within the ERA Loans, financed from frozen Russian assets, and €3.05 billion within the Ukraine Facility for recovery and integration

- Svyrydenko stated.

She added that this support strengthens both the state budget and the reconstruction process.

Recall

The European Union provided Ukraine with 164.8 billion euros in financial support, of which 3.6 billion euros came from frozen Russian assets. The EU also extended the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians until March 2026.

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Euro
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine