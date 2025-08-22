Ukraine received €4.05 billion in international support - Svyrydenko

Ukraine received 4.05 billion euros, of which one billion euros within the ERA Loans, financed from frozen Russian assets, and 3.05 billion euros within the Ukraine Facility for recovery and integration. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

She added that this support strengthens both the state budget and the reconstruction process.

Recall

The European Union provided Ukraine with 164.8 billion euros in financial support, of which 3.6 billion euros came from frozen Russian assets. The EU also extended the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians until March 2026.