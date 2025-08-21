$41.380.02
"I would be satisfied if the elections had already taken place" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

President Zelenskyy stated that he would support holding elections today to remove political speculation. He emphasized that the electoral process should not weaken the country during the war or divide society.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would support holding elections today to put an end to political speculation surrounding the issue. At the same time, he emphasized that the main thing is for the electoral process not to weaken the country in the war and not to divide society. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

President Zelenskyy spoke about the topic of possible elections in Ukraine. According to him, he would be glad if elections were held now, as this would allow to stop political manipulations and discussions around this issue.

I would be satisfied if the elections had already taken place. To finish with this topic, because this topic gives nothing but turmoil and political calls, posters, etc.

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy emphasized that his main request to politicians is not to allow the struggle for votes to distract the country from the key task: ending the war and maintaining stability.

"The main thing is that they (theoretical opponents – ed.) give me the opportunity to end the war, and not divide the state before that. This is the only request to everyone who wants to," the President concluded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, confirmed his readiness to hold elections. This requires appropriate "security conditions."

Great Britain will support Ukraine in preparing for future post-war elections.

Stepan Haftko

