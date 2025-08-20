The Austrian capital is preparing to host one of the world's most spectacular musical events - Eurovision 2026. As reported by the public broadcaster ÖRF, Vienna won the competition against Innsbruck and will host the song contest for the third time in history, after 1967 and 2015. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Austria gained the right to host the anniversary, 70th festival, thanks to the victory of its representative JJ at the 2025 contest with the song Wasted Love. The main stage of the musical show will be located in the "Wiener Stadthalle" - Vienna's largest indoor arena.

From the first Eurovision in Lugano (1955), the contest has grown into one of the most popular music festivals in the world, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers every year. It became a launching pad for legends such as ABBA, Celine Dion, and Olivia Newton-John. Last year's final in Basel alone was watched by over 166 million people live.

The contest is known not only for its music but also for its spectacular productions, costumes, and decorations. At the same time, it has repeatedly become the subject of controversy – from the political undertones of performances to the participation of countries that do not geographically belong to Europe.

JJ's victory was historic for Austria, as the country last won Eurovision in 2014, when Conchita Wurst's performance captivated Europe and caused a wide resonance in society.

The organizers promise that Eurovision 2026 in Vienna will be a grand celebration of music and show that will unite millions of viewers around the world.

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ