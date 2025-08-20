$41.360.10
Exclusive
06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Publications
Exclusives
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 74385 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 57272 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show

Kyiv • UNN

 08:11 AM

Vienna has been chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026, which will take place at the "Wiener Stadthalle". This became possible thanks to the victory of Austria's representative, Jay Jay, at the 2025 contest.

Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show

The Austrian capital is preparing to host one of the world's most spectacular musical events - Eurovision 2026. As reported by the public broadcaster ÖRF, Vienna won the competition against Innsbruck and will host the song contest for the third time in history, after 1967 and 2015. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Austria gained the right to host the anniversary, 70th festival, thanks to the victory of its representative JJ at the 2025 contest with the song Wasted Love. The main stage of the musical show will be located in the "Wiener Stadthalle" - Vienna's largest indoor arena.

From the first Eurovision in Lugano (1955), the contest has grown into one of the most popular music festivals in the world, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers every year. It became a launching pad for legends such as ABBA, Celine Dion, and Olivia Newton-John. Last year's final in Basel alone was watched by over 166 million people live.

The contest is known not only for its music but also for its spectacular productions, costumes, and decorations. At the same time, it has repeatedly become the subject of controversy – from the political undertones of performances to the participation of countries that do not geographically belong to Europe.

JJ's victory was historic for Austria, as the country last won Eurovision in 2014, when Conchita Wurst's performance captivated Europe and caused a wide resonance in society.

The organizers promise that Eurovision 2026 in Vienna will be a grand celebration of music and show that will unite millions of viewers around the world.

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ5/22/25, 1:28 PM • 166196 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Eurovision
Vienna
Austria
Olaf Scholz