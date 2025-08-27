August heat is coming to Ukraine, meteorologist indicated where to expect up to +34

On Thursday, August 28, the weather across almost the entire territory of Ukraine will be determined by the Mareike anticyclone. Dry and sunny weather is expected with a gradual increase in temperature. The wind will change direction to south and southeast, bringing a noticeable warming. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

On August 28, most regions of Ukraine are forecast to have +25…+29 degrees, with temperatures reaching +30 in some places in the west and south. It will be cooler in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – around +20…+23 degrees. In Kyiv, forecasters expect dry and sunny weather with a comfortable +25 degrees.

Map of cyclones and anticyclones over Europe

As Didenko reported, real heat will come to all regions of the country on Friday and will last until the end of summer, with temperatures reaching +28…+32 degrees in most regions, and in the south and east, it will rise to +32…+34 in some places.

Only after September 4 is a weakening of the hot weather expected in most regions, and for the southern regions – closer to September 7–8.

The preliminary forecast for September 1 promises mostly dry weather. Only in the western regions are short local rains possible. The temperature background will remain high: in the west and north, +26…+29 is expected, in the center and south – +28…+33, in the east — up to +32…+35 degrees.

Recall

On August 27, Ukraine expects a change in weather: most regions without precipitation, air temperature will increase. Only in Chernihiv and Sumy regions is short-term rain possible in some places.