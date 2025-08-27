$41.400.03
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 10173 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 15597 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 87022 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 59462 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 128906 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 146529 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 148119 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58369 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153820 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August heat is coming to Ukraine, meteorologist indicated where to expect up to +34

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On August 28, the Mareike anticyclone will determine the weather in Ukraine, bringing dry and sunny weather with a gradual increase in temperature. Real heat up to +34 degrees is expected from Friday and will last until the end of summer.

August heat is coming to Ukraine, meteorologist indicated where to expect up to +34

On Thursday, August 28, the weather across almost the entire territory of Ukraine will be determined by the Mareike anticyclone. Dry and sunny weather is expected with a gradual increase in temperature. The wind will change direction to south and southeast, bringing a noticeable warming. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

On August 28, most regions of Ukraine are forecast to have +25…+29 degrees, with temperatures reaching +30 in some places in the west and south. It will be cooler in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – around +20…+23 degrees. In Kyiv, forecasters expect dry and sunny weather with a comfortable +25 degrees.

Map of cyclones and anticyclones over Europe
Map of cyclones and anticyclones over Europe

As Didenko reported, real heat will come to all regions of the country on Friday and will last until the end of summer, with temperatures reaching +28…+32 degrees in most regions, and in the south and east, it will rise to +32…+34 in some places.

Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 318/25/25, 9:07 AM • 233752 views

Only after September 4 is a weakening of the hot weather expected in most regions, and for the southern regions – closer to September 7–8.

The preliminary forecast for September 1 promises mostly dry weather. Only in the western regions are short local rains possible. The temperature background will remain high: in the west and north, +26…+29 is expected, in the center and south – +28…+33, in the east — up to +32…+35 degrees.

Recall

On August 27, Ukraine expects a change in weather: most regions without precipitation, air temperature will increase. Only in Chernihiv and Sumy regions is short-term rain possible in some places.

