Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

US President Donald Trump expressed concern about events in Ukraine, expecting the situation to be resolved within two weeks. Earlier, a high-ranking official of his administration suggested that Ukraine would have to accept a peace agreement on Moscow's terms.

Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"

US President Donald Trump expressed concern about the further development of events in Ukraine over the next two weeks. He stated this in the Oval Office on August 22, writes UNN.

Nothing pleases me in this war - absolutely nothing... I think in the next two weeks we will find out how everything turns out, and I should be very glad

- said the US President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a senior Trump administration official stated that to end the war, Ukraine would likely have to accept a peace agreement largely on Moscow's terms. Trump also criticized Joe Biden's approach to the war in Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Oval Office
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine