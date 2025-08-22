$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 23
August 21, 05:31 PM
The Rada adopted a law restricting access to real estate data
August 21, 05:42 PM
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors
August 21, 06:10 PM
We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump
August 21, 06:24 PM
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements
August 21, 08:25 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 02:24 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 12:13 PM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
August 21, 10:15 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
August 20, 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The United States will send singer Brandon Howard, known as B. Howard, to the Russian "Intervision" contest in September. The contest, revived by Putin, is positioned as a Soviet alternative to "Eurovision."

US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico

The United States will send singer Brandon Howard, known by his stage name B. Howard, to participate in the Russian "Intervision" contest, which will take place in Moscow in September. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Howard's music "breaks down borders and unites cultures"

- noted the organizers of "Intervision".

"Intervision" is positioned as a Soviet alternative to "Eurovision" and was held from 1965 to 1980 in Czechoslovakia. Russian dictator Putin revived the contest in 2025, appointing Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as the head of the organizing committee. Russia was excluded from "Eurovision" after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia will be represented at the contest by the pro-war singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov), who is under EU sanctions for participating in Kremlin propaganda concerts. In addition to Russia and the USA, participants include Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela, Serbia, Cuba, Qatar, and Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that they consider "Intervision" as "an instrument of hostile propaganda and a means of whitewashing the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation."

Recall

It became known back in February that Putin signed a decree on holding the "Intervision" music contest in Moscow in 2025. 600 million rubles have been allocated for the event.

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection 12.05.25, 18:00 • 147325 views

Veronika Marchenko

