Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42406 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145408 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126241 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133917 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133402 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169961 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110421 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163270 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104429 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially divorced after two years of marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially divorced after two years of marriage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111882 views

The Los Angeles court formalized the couple's divorce 20 weeks after the filing. Lopez asked for her former name to be returned to her and refused alimony.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially divorced. The decision was made almost 20 weeks after the actress filed for divorce on August 20. This was reported by People, UNN writes.

Details

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce exactly two years after the wedding in Georgia, indicating April 26 as the date of the divorce and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

She filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer, asking that no child support be paid by either party and that she split the attorney's fees.

In addition, the star also asked to return to her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

A week after she filed, Lopez was "relieved," according to a source close to the star, who added: "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to sort things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up.

At the same time, an additional source said that after filing for divorce, Affleck "feels good and is very focused." "He thrives when he has work projects. He also felt great when it came to the kids. He's doing exactly what he wants to do. He seems very happy.

Recall

Jennifer Lopez published a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

