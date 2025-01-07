Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially divorced after two years of marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially divorced. The decision was made almost 20 weeks after the actress filed for divorce on August 20. This was reported by People, UNN writes.

Details

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce exactly two years after the wedding in Georgia, indicating April 26 as the date of the divorce and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

She filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer, asking that no child support be paid by either party and that she split the attorney's fees.

In addition, the star also asked to return to her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

A week after she filed, Lopez was "relieved," according to a source close to the star, who added: "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to sort things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up.

At the same time, an additional source said that after filing for divorce, Affleck "feels good and is very focused." "He thrives when he has work projects. He also felt great when it came to the kids. He's doing exactly what he wants to do. He seems very happy.

Recall

Jennifer Lopez published a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.