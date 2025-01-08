ukenru
Actual
Baltic states prepare assistance to Moldova after gas supply cut-off - joint statement

Baltic states prepare assistance to Moldova after gas supply cut-off - joint statement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104516 views

Eight Nordic countries have announced their intention to increase assistance to Moldova after the suspension of Russian gas supplies on January 1, 2025. The NB8 countries praised the Moldovan authorities for their efforts to ensure energy stability.

The decision of the Russian Gazprom to cut off gas supplies to Moldova is aimed at undermining political and economic stability in the country, according to a joint statement by the Nordic countries. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the Nordic countries (NB8, including Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia) announced their intention to increase assistance to Moldova after the suspension of Russian gas supplies. 

We note Gazprom's decision to cut off gas supplies to Moldova from January 1, 2025. These actions are aimed at undermining political and economic stability in Moldova

- the statement reads.

The North Baltic Eight praised the actions of the Moldovan authorities to ensure the stability of gas and electricity supplies in the current circumstances and announced their intention to increase international assistance to Moldova.

Image

The document notes that recent infrastructure improvements and increased transmission capacity have significantly increased Moldova's resilience to external energy pressures, reflecting the country's commitment to strengthening its energy security.

We remain committed to supporting Moldova in addressing its current energy challenges and advancing energy sector reform. These efforts are important not only for Moldova's sustainable development, but also for the stability of the entire region, especially in light of Europe's broader energy security goals and Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine

- added to NB8.

"We will work with the European Commission and other key partners to be prepared to increase international assistance to Moldova," the document also states.

Recall

After the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without supplies, and Moldova switched to alternative energy sources. The right bank receives 52% of its electricity from Romania, 45% from local sources.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
latviaLatvia
finlandFinland
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
romaniaRomania
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

