In Pokrovsk, shelling has intensified, there is no electricity and gas - MVA

The situation in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region is deteriorating. Shelling in the city has become more frequent, there is no electricity, gas or water there. This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk Military-Civil Administration, Serhiy Dobryak, in a comment to "Radio Liberty", reports UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, the situation with the shelling in Pokrovsk is deteriorating. They have become more frequent," Dobryak said.

According to him, the entire city is under enemy fire from CABS, artillery and FPV drones.

"Just yesterday, three shellings with casualties were recorded. Unfortunately, there are three wounded - two women and one man," Dobryak said.

He also added that the mine is not working, only a few shops and "Ukrposhta" remain. The city hospital is operating, but in a limited mode. There is no electricity, gas or water.

In total, 7,200 people remain in Pokrovsk. The evacuation of residents is ongoing, they are being accepted in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, where they are provided with housing and financial assistance.

Add

The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest for the last 4 weeks.

The occupiers are trying to cover the small settlements around Pokrovsk to cut off the logistics. They are trying to "cling" with small groups in the settlements south of the city according to the principle - a small group has entrenched and the next one has approached. That is, advancement with infiltration.