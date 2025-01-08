A large fire broke out in the city of engels in the saratov region of the terrorist country after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the falling debris damaged an industrial facility, which caused the fire. Fire brigades and emergency services are working at the scene.

Local residents report that the fire started at an oil depot. The city also has a military airfield, which has been the target of attacks in the past.

Official sources have not yet confirmed the exact purpose of the damaged facility. However, people are actively posting footage of the incident on social media, capturing the moment of the attack and the aftermath of the fire.

