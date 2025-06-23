$41.830.15
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2946 views

In France, 12 suspects were detained after 145 people reported being injected with syringes during the annual street music festival. Some victims were taken to the hospital for toxicology tests, with authorities not reporting whether these were cases of drug-assisted rape.

Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France

In France, police detained 12 suspects after 145 people reported being jabbed with syringes during the country's annual street music festival, officials said Sunday, writes UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Millions of people took to the streets across France on Saturday evening for the Fete de la Musique, with authorities reporting "unprecedented crowds" in Paris.

Even before the party began, messages appeared on social media warning women to be wary of attacks during the event.

The country's Interior Ministry reported that 145 victims across the country reported being pricked with needles. Paris police reported 13 cases in the capital.

Officials did not say whether these were cases of so-called needle-spiking using date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which attackers use to make victims unconscious or vulnerable to sexual assault.

"Some victims were taken to the hospital for toxicology tests," the ministry said.

In Paris, an investigation was launched after three people, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, reported being pricked in various incidents across Paris, prosecutors said. All three reported feeling unwell.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 12 suspects have been arrested across France. Among them were four people in the southwestern city of Angoulême, suspected of attacking approximately 50 victims, a police source said.

In addition to these suspects, more than 370 people were detained during the festival on various charges, including about 90 people in Paris.

14 attendees suffered serious injuries, including a 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized after being found sitting in the street with stab wounds to his lower abdomen.

13 law enforcement officers were also injured.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez said that "no serious incidents were registered."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Paris
France
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9