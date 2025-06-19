Age verification on porn sites in France faced legal issues - Euractiv

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 5880 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16140 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 19954 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 29443 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 84401 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 53890 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 139226 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 186044 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93152 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129734 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 142370 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 49407 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 104471 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 46692 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 35009 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36319 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48022 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 84401 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105881 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143658 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 3088 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 16775 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 167667 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 216923 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 222904 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Age verification on porn sites in France faced legal issues - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The administrative court of Paris overturned the requirement for EU porn sites to verify users' ages. The French government will contest this decision, believing it followed a legal procedure.

Age verification on porn sites in France faced legal issues - Euractiv

In France, the government has announced it will appeal a decision made by the Administrative Court of Paris on Monday, which overturned the requirement for porn sites created in the EU to verify user ages, UNN reports, citing Euractiv.

Details

On June 16, the Administrative Court of Paris suspended the French government's requirement for age verification for EU-based porn companies until the decree mandating it is recognized as legal under EU law.

"This serious doubt relates to a possible misuse of the procedure provided for by the E-Commerce Directive by the French government," Jean-Sebastien Mariez, a lawyer and founding partner of the French law firm Momentum Avocats, told Euractiv.

French authorities believe they have followed the correct procedure and have therefore appealed to the Council of State in order to reinstate age verification measures.

Yesterday, the country's Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology, Clara Chappaz, wrote in a post on X that the government remains "fully committed" to enforcing age verification on all pornographic sites, also calling it her "priority".

In France, social networks X, Bluesky and Reddit are under scrutiny due to strict government measures regarding pornography - Politico11.06.25, 12:18 • 2862 views

The crux of the issue facing the French government lies in the procedure it used to attempt to bypass the EU's country of origin principle. This principle, based on the free movement of goods within the EU and established by the EU's E-Commerce Directive of 2002, means that a country cannot regulate a company based in another EU member state unless a formal objection procedure involving the country concerned and the European Commission is followed.

In this case, the Administrative Court of Paris ruled that the French decree imposed on Hammy Media LTD, based in Cyprus, the owner of Xhamster, must be reviewed. Aylo, the owner of YouPorn, Pornhub, and RedTube, is also based in Cyprus.

The French digital ministry informed Euractiv that they had followed the procedure by notifying the EU countries where the companies are based and giving them three months to respond. They also stated that the procedure is based on French law, which complies with the EU's Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

However, regarding the country of origin principle, if the countries themselves do not raise objections, Mariez said that the E-Commerce Directive requires a further step of notification to the European Commission for approval – something the French ministry appears unaware of, the publication writes.

The French government is considering defining the X platform as "pornographic"09.06.25, 10:37 • 3260 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
European Commission
European Union
France
Cyprus
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9