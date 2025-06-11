In France, social networks X, Bluesky and Reddit are under scrutiny due to strict government measures regarding pornography - Politico

In France, the government is seriously considering restricting public access to some popular social networks to prevent children from watching pornography and to prevent their radicalization. In particular, we are talking about X, Bluesky and Reddit, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The office of Digital Technology Minister Clara Schappaz told the publication that it is considering classifying sites such as X, Bluesky and Reddit as pornographic platforms.

This will oblige them to introduce strict age verification in accordance with the new French rules, which came into force on Saturday, June 7.

Our priority is to verify the age on any platform that distributes or allows the exchange of pornographic content – says an e-mail from Schappaz's office.

It is noted that failure to comply with these requirements may result in fines, exclusion of sites from search engine results, or their complete blocking.

Let us remind you

French President announced his readiness to ban access to social networks for children under 15 if the EU does not adopt laws. The reason was cases of violence among young people.

In France, a 15-year-old student attacked a teacher's assistant with a knife while checking portfolios. The 31-year-old woman died on the spot from her injuries. Police are investigating the tragedy.